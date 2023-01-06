FIA and WRC Promoter to withdraw #43 from 2023

Following the death of the rally and Youtube legend Ken Block, the FIA and the WRC Promoter have now announced that they have agreed to withdraw race car number #43 from 2023 to pay tribute to the 55-year-old American.

Block who has been mostly known for his Gymkhana video series on Youtube with viewers reaching over millions per video, has also enjoyed a professional career in rallying and had a good shot to take the 2022 American Rally Association title in a Hyundai i20 WRC but also had success in the FIA World Rally Championship between 2007 and 2018 with a career-best finish of 7th overall in Rally Mexico 2013.

The race car number #43 was synonymous with Block’s brand and one which he carried on most of the cars he drove, he started to use it in 2005 when he drove for Vermont SportsCar in a Subaru Impreza WRX STI. In honor of his memory, the WRC Promoter and the FIA have now agreed on to retire the number for the 2023 season in rallying.

Ken Block at the World RX of Spain. Credit: IMG / FIA World RX

“Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season.” Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said.

“While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”

“The impact that Ken had on rallying in taking our sport to an all-new audience cannot be underestimated. For Ken, fan engagement was paramount, making him a beloved figure of the WRC. As a sport, withdrawing the number 43 – a number synonymous with Ken – is our small mark of respect for Ken’s family, friends and fans,” Jona Siebel, WRC Promoter managing director, added.