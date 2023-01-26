Fire injures three at Reaume Brothers Racing shop

Three members of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Reaume Brothers Racing were injured after a fire hit their shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Thursday. The blaze was quickly put out by the local fire department.

“At approximately 11:30 am on Thursday January 26, 2023, Mooresville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 110 Fernwood Lane, Mooresville, NC to a reported commercial structure fire. Mooresville Fire-Rescue Ladder 5 was first to arrive on scene to confirm an active fire inside the building,” reads a statement from the department. “Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, the building sustained significant fire damage. Three patients were treated for injuries. One patient was transported to Lake Norman Regional for smoke inhalation, the second patient was transported to Baptist Hospital for burn injuries and the third patient was treated and released. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office.”

The team did not publicise the identities of the injured.

“Earlier this afternoon, there was a fire at the RBR shop. An investigation into the cause is ongoing. We are in the process of determining the extent of the damages,” said RBR. “More importantly, a few of our team members did sustain injuries during the fire and are being transported for medical treatment. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

RBR has been preparing for the 2023 season, which begins in three weeks. The fire occurred just two days after the team announced a new partnership with Ford and Mason Massey‘s addition as full-time driver.