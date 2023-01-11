Formula 1

Giovinazzi and Shwartzman to share Ferrari reserve driver role in 2023

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi and Israeli-Russian Robert Shwartzman have been announced to share the reserve and test driver role in Scuderia Ferrari during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Giovinazzi’s main focus will be on the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship after the announcement that he will be driving the #50 Ferrari AF Corsa line-up and with his fellow compatriot Alessandro Pier Guidi and Briton James Calado in the Hypercar class.

The 29-year-old dropped out of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen line-up after the 2021 season but became the reserve driver for Ferrari last season, and also raced in ABB Formula E for Penske Autosport, now he is due to continue in F1 this season as a helping hand for Ferrari as its reserve driver.

Robert Shwartzman. Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Five of the seven rounds WEC rounds in 2023 will clash with F1 Grand Prix weekends, these will be in Saudi Arabia, Spain, Azerbaijan, United Kingdom, and Brazil where Shwartzman is set to slot in as the reserve driver while Giovinazzi is racing.

Shwartzman spend his 2022 season as Ferrari´s F1 test and development driver and appeared as a designated young driver in two free practice sessions. He also took part in the tests after the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi in the Ferrari F1-75.

Share
Avatar photo
941 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1IndyCar

Rossi Believes McLaren will help ‘Bridge the Gap’ Between Formula 1 and IndyCar

By
2 Mins read
Alexander Rossi believes McLaren’s involvement in both Formula 1 and IndyCar will open up opportunities for drivers from IndyCar to get a chance to drive F1 machinery.
Formula 1

Scoring a Point on Formula 1 Debut ‘Huge’ to Silence Critics – Zhou Guanyu

By
1 Mins read
After receiving a lot of criticism prior to his race debut in 2022, Zhou Guanyu was delighted to silence most of those critics by scoring a point on his debut in Bahrain.
Formula 1

‘Very Positive’ 2022 was ‘My Strongest Year’ in Formula 1 so far – Alexander Albon

By
2 Mins read
Alexander Albon felt his first year racing with Williams in 2022 was stronger than his two seasons racing with Toro Rosso and Red Bull in 2019 and 2020.