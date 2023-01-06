Grönholm partners up with Citroen Racing for 2023 Ralli SM

The FIA World Rallycross Championship driver Niclas Grönholm who is the son of the 2000 and 2002 WRC champion Marcus Grönholm, has now announced he will do six round program in the 2023 Finnish Rally Championship in a newly acquired Citroen C3 Rally2 with support from Citroen Racing.

Grönholm and co-driver Antti Linnaketo will already start the season with the annually Arctic Lapland Rally in Rovaniemi next weekend. This will be a long-time dream come true for Grönholm who normally competes at the highest level of rallycross but will switch focus over to rally a bit more this year as he will compete six out of the seven rounds in the Ralli SM series.

He is also forming a brand new team for his campaign, the goal for the GRX-Sontek Team was to accquire an own rally car which they have now achieved through Citroen Racing. The Citroen C3 Rally2 will also become the first car of that kind to be used in the Ralli SM.

At the moment it is still unkown if Grönholm will continue to race in the World RX for this season, he finished third overall in the first all-electric RX1e season for CE Dealer Team last year.