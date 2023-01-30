Jeddah Set to Host Saudi Arabian Grand Prix until 2027 Before Qiddiya Move

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at least through the year 2027, according to the race’s organisers.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which was planned to be the grand prix’s temporary home before it moved to the newly constructed city of Qiddiya on the outskirts of Riyadh, staged Saudi Arabia’s first FIA Formula 1 World Championship event in 2021.However, with a lot of the temporary facilities at the track being converted to permanent ones, Jeddah is now anticipated to host the race for at least another four years as construction on the cutting-edge facility continues.

The move to keep Formula 1 in Jeddah for the foreseeable future will come with lots of controversy with many safety concerns over the race last season and many critising the excitement of the races held at the circuit so far with overtaking relatively limited around the circuit.

The CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company, Martin Whitaker spoke on racing at Jeddah for the foreseeable future.

“It’s important that we future-proof the Jeddah track and for this reason we have again been working with the FIA and Formula 1 to ensure that we have a circuit that will allow us to stage the sport in Jeddah while work begins on the track in Qiddiya.

“The Qiddiya automotive centre is being designed to lead the world in Formula 1 circuit design and entertainment. A unique and exciting project, Qiddiya will be a location that everyone will want to visit.

“But right now and in the immediate future the focus and eyes of the world will be on Jeddah and the Red Sea coastline in the month of March.”