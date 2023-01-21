Justin Haley becomes first 2023 driver of Kaulig Racing’s #10

While Landon Cassill is no longer the permanent driver of Kaulig Racing‘s #10 NASCAR Xfinity Series car, the team will still race it in 2023 albeit with a rotation of people. Their Cup Series driver Justin Haley will begin the season in the #10 at the first race at Daytona International Speedway, and he will continue making select starts throughout the year.

Haley has been in the Kaulig family since 2019. After running three full seasons, he graduated to the Cup Series with Kaulig and finished twenty-second in the 2022 standings with four top tens, three top fives, and a best finish of third at Darlington and Texas.

He only ran one Xfinity race since becoming a Cup full-timer at the second Daytona event, where he was caught in a wreck and finished twenty-fifth. The effort came in a newly opened #14 car for Kaulig. While said start did not go as planned, Haley is one of the top superspeedway racers especially at Daytona, where he won the 2020 and 2021 summer races. He also swept Talladega in 2020 while his first Cup win came in the rain-shortened 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

The bosses @MattKaulig (Matt Kaulig) / @C_Rice1 (Chris Rice) called and told me to go trophy hunting at Daytona, so trophy hunting we will go,” tweeted Haley.

The team has not announced other drivers for the #10. Kaulig also fields the #11 and #16 full-time for Daniel Hemric and Chandler Smith, respectively.