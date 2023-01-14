Kevin Magnussen ‘Unlikely’ to compete in 24 Hours of Daytona after Surgery on Sore Wrist

Kevin Magnussen could miss his planned outing in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona later this month after announcing he will be having surgery on his hand ahead of the start of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Magnussen is set to compete at the Daytona International Speedway across the final weekend of January alongside his father Jan as well as Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep for the MDK Motorsport team on board a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

But Magnussen recently visited doctors complaining of a sore wrist and was diagnosed with a cyst that needs to be removed prior to the start of the Formula 1 season, the opening race taking place on the first weekend of March in Bahrain.

He has announced that he will undergo a ‘harmless procedure’ before resting for a couple of weeks, meaning he could miss out on racing at Daytona.

“I had a sore wrist so I went to the doctor to have it looked at and they found a cyst that needs to be removed now so I can be ready for the F1 season,” Magnussen is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com

“It’s a harmless procedure, but I probably need to rest for a couple of weeks afterwards. I need to wait and see what the doctor says, but it’s unlikely that I can race at Daytona.”

Magnussen has informed his MoneyGram Haas F1 Team about the procedure and are fully expecting the Dane to be at full fitness prior to the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

“Kevin Magnussen has kept MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully briefed on his requirement for minor hand surgery,” read a statement from Haas. “The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month.”