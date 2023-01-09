Mitch Evans: “I’m feeling ready for a strong start to the season”

The start of a brand new season and a brand new era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is just a matter of days away, with both Mitch Evans and Sam Bird hoping to start the year on the front foot at the Mexico City E-Prix.

This weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is going to be an incredible spectacle, as Gen3 of the all-electric championship will finally get underway. Evans will be keen to start the new era of the sport in similar fashion to how he ended Season Eight and Gen2, by being a frontrunning driver. The 2022 Vice-Champion was a regular figure at the front of the field; however, there is no guarantee that he’ll be amongst the front with so much being unknown.

Pre-season testing was mixed for Evans, with the New Zealander having shown some good pace, whilst having also suffered some technical issues. Technical issues were a theme throughout the field in pre-season, with Jaguar TCS Racing simply being no exception. Despite that, the team do boast an incredible line-up, with Evans having won in Mexico back in 2020.

With that in mind, Evans has “fond memories” of his Mexico City win from a few years ago and is eager to make a “strong start” the Season Nine.

“Last season was my most successful in Formula E, so I’m using that momentum to kick start this season and focus on achieving a positive result in the first round. I have fond memories of winning in Mexico City in 2020, so I’m feeling ready for a strong start to the season.”

“I’m ready to put on a show” – Sam Bird

2023 is a big year for Bird, with the British driver having endured a really difficult campaign to end the Gen2 era. The Formula E veteran failed to claim a victory and was overall unable to compete right at the front of the field.

Bird is certain, though, that the new Gen3 cars will suit his style better, something which could mean that the British driver returns to the leading pack. He enjoyed a very solid pre-season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, and wasn’t too far off the leading times, suggesting that Jaguar’s I-TYPE 6 is to his liking.

He’s excited to get the season underway and is expecting an “incredible crowd” in Mexico, where he plans to “put on a show” for the fans in attendance to enjoy.

“I can’t wait to get back onto the track in Mexico City, especially as we know we can look forward to an incredible crowd. I remember hearing the cheers of the crowd through my helmet, there’s no feeling like it. I’m ready to put on a show and get the season off to the best possible start.”