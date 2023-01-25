Norris Wishes he was Involved in Fight for Wins: “I feel like I deserve to be in that battle”

Lando Norris wishes he could be involved in the battles with the likes of George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr. at the front of the field, but he has not been in a position to do so yet in his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career.

Norris has yet to be with a team able to fight regularly for race victories in Formula 1, with the McLaren F1 Team attempting to fight back to return to their glory days.

Since Norris joined McLaren in 2019, the team has scored only one victory thanks to Daniel Ricciardo in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, while the British driver himself has scored half a dozen podium finishes, the last of which came in the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Norris’ impressive and consistent performances have seen him be linked with possible future moves to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and even Scuderia Ferrari, but the twenty-three-year-old has committed his future to McLaren until at least the end of the 2025 season.

He has seen those drivers he fought against and beat in junior formulae, including Russell and Sainz join front running teams and become race winners, and Norris wishes he could find himself involved in the battles for race wins, feeling he deserves to be in those battles.

“I wish I was there with them,” said Norris to Motorsport.com. “Of course, I wish I was in that battle. I feel like I deserve to be in that battle. I feel like I can be, and I think it will be a great battle.

“But it’s just not the position that I’m in at the minute… I can race against them in the future, and I can do the same as what they’re doing.”