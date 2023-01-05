Peter Sauber Convinced ‘Sensible Solution will be found’ for Frédéric Vasseur Successor

Peter Sauber has thanked Frédéric Vasseur for his efforts across the past six years as Team Principal at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as the search for his successor goes on.

The founder of the Sauber F1 Team that debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship back in 1993 says that Vasseur did a lot of hard work in helping the team move up the order in the Constructors’ Championship, with a sixth-place finish coming in 2022 thanks to the on-track efforts of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Vasseur will now move on to replace Mattia Binotto as Team Principal at Scuderia Ferrari in 2023.

Andreas Seidl has recently been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer at the Sauber Group ahead of the 2023 season after the German left his post as Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team, and Sauber believes the signing of Seidl was an excellent one for the Hinwil-based outfit.

“I am convinced that it is a very good solution for Hinwil, because the tasks that await everyone are very demanding,” said Sauber to Swiss publication Blick about Seidl’s appointment.

“But we should also not forget to thank Vasseur. He took over the team around six years ago in a difficult situation. Now he leaves with a sixth place in the World Championship. That’s great.”

Sauber commented that the team will find a sensible solution when it comes to replacing Vasseur as Team Principal, but for now he was thankful to McLaren CEO Zak Brown for allowing Seidl to come in almost immediately without being forced to go on some kind of gardening leave.

“A sensible solution will be found there, too,” Sauber said about the Team Principal vacancy. “I was simply pleased that an agreement could be reached earlier with the very experienced Seidl. Fortunately, Brown doesn’t think much of a month-long work stoppage despite the current contract.

“Like the fans, I’m now excited to see how Seidl will take the team forward in Hinwil after our four years together at BMW-Sauber and with his subsequent track record from the Porsche and McLaren days.”