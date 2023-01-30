PKN Orlen to partner with AlphaTauri as lead sponsor

PKN Orlen is set to become Scuderia AlphaTauri’s principal sponsor going into the 2023 season. The announcement marks the end of the Central European oil and gas company’s partnership with Alfa Romeo Racing, who recently introduced their new title sponsor, Stake.

Along with driver gear, Orlen’s logo will be featured on several areas of AT04, including its rear wing. The new branding will be revealed at AlphaTauri’s car launch on Saturday February 11.

Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek looks to further foster brand recognition globally through the company’s partnership with AlphaTauri as they continue to invest in the “vast potential” of the ever-growing FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“ORLEN Group is Central Europe’s most significant multi-utility concern, serving more than 100 million customers. Global brand recognition is essential to achieve our strategic goals. Nearly half of the Group’s revenues come from sales abroad. That is why we consistently focus on sport sponsorship, a cornerstone of our presence in the most prestigious racing series.

“With Formula 1’s exposure, we reach hundreds of millions of fans worldwide and have built a consistent marketing strategy in Poland and abroad for years. We will continue to leverage the vast potential of the sport with our new cooperation with Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost is excited to welcome Orlen to the team for the 2023 season and see their branding featured on AT04.

“I’m pleased to be starting the 2023 season with such positive news for the team. ORLEN are one of the leading oil and gas companies in Central Europe and this partnership will allow them to further increase their brand awareness, through the global platforms we offer as a team.

“I’m looking forward to seeing their logo featured on our new car at the launch in New York City next month and also how this partnership progresses over the coming years.”