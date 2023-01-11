Porsche offers optional historic rally liveries for the 911 Dakar

Porsche has announced they will be offering three optional Rally Design Packages for the new exclusive limited edition Porsche 911 Dakar model which are inspired by the brand’s run in the East African Safari Rally and the Paris-Dakar Rally in the 1970s, and the car being inspired by the success in the 80s.

The first inspired livery follows the design of the 1971 Porsche works team that conquered the desert of Kenya over 3,100 miles and will feature the iconic race car number #19 which was the most successful Porsche in the Safari Rally by finishing fifth overall with the Pole Sobieslaw Zasada and co-driver Marian Bien behind the wheel.

The other East African Safari Rally livery is inspired by the second place finish in 1974, it also features the race car number #19 but this time it was the two Swedes of Björn Waldegård and co-driver Hans Thorszelius who drove the Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS. This event is mostly remembered as one of the most grueling rallies of the 70s when only 16 out of the 99 cars finished the rally.

Credit: Porsche AG

Waldegård returned in 1978 with a Porsche 911 SC Group 4 car and finished fourth overall even if he broke a wishbone, shock absorber, and driveshaft during that event. The wrap is painted in the iconic orange, blue, and grey graphics which was similar to the Martini Racing liveries of the time but this livery does not wear the same race number as Waldegård was running with but instead the #14 of the local driver Vic Preston Jr.

These wraps costs $5,260 and can be ordered directly from the factory or installed at a Porsche dealer. Porsche will only build 2,500 of the 911 Dakar model.

Credit: Porsche AG

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord