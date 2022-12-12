AM Racing expands into NASCAR Xfinity Series with Ford, Brett Moffitt

After seven years in the NASCAR Truck Series, AM Racing will move up to the Xfinity Series and with a new manufacturer. On Monday, the team announced they will field the #25 Ford Mustang for Brett Moffitt.

AM Racing began as a Toyota team before switching to Chevrolet in 2017, which they continued to use over the next six seasons in the Trucks. The team primarily fielded a single truck for Austin Wayne Self, who ran the full seasons with the team from 2019 to 2021, before he started scaling back his schedule to focus on raising his newborn daughter. Moffitt was entrusted with the #22 for two races at Knoxville and Kansas, but failed to finish either. He first raced with the team at the 2021 Knoxville event, though it also ended with a retirement.

Moffitt, the 2018 Truck champion, has been an Xfinity regular since 2020. After finishing twenty-first in the 2021 standings, his 2022 campaign with Our Motorsports was cut short halfway through due to a lack of funding. He eventually joined up with Ford at SS-Green Light Racing for Kansas, where he placed tenth. He previously raced a Ford in the 2015 Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports, during which he won Rookie of the Year.

“I am beyond excited about this next chapter in my career,” said Moffitt. “(Owners) Wade (Moore), Kevin (Cywinski), and the entire AM Racing team are putting the pieces together to make sure that we not only have a team that can run up front but win races in 2023.

“I was impressed by the team’s long-term plan and without question, I know that we will be able to accomplish the goals that we have set forth. I look forward to representing AM Racing as driver of the #25 Ford Mustang.”

As part of AM’s switch to Ford, they have formed a technical aliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance, and Roush Yates Engines. The team will still field a part-time Truck programme in 2023 while contesting the full ARCA Menards Series.

“This is an integral move for AM Racing and our future in NASCAR,” Cywinski commented. “AM Racing is committed to ensuring that we are taking the necessary measures to not only give our team but Brett the opportunity to be competitive from the time we show up to Daytona in February, which is something this group deserves.

“We are also grateful to have formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance. With their leadership and direction, it should offer the opportunity for our team to contend for a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs in our inaugural season.”

AM Racing is the third Ford team with a confirmed driver lineup for the 2023 Xfinity season alognside SHR and RSS Racing.

“There’s strength in numbers and having another Ford team with Roush Yates horsepower in the Xfinity Series is something that’s very beneficial for Stewart-Haas Racing,” added SHR competition director Greg Zipadelli. “This is a partnership that can accelerate AM Racing’s growth while simultaneously benefitting our own efforts in the Xfinity Series.”