Formula 1

Red Bull were Happy to Allow ‘Willing Partner’ Honda to Focus on Performance Gains – Horner

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull Racing were willing to do anything they could to ensure their partnership with Honda worked, and they have been rewarded with two Drivers’ Championships for Max Verstappen and one Constructors’ Championship win.

Honda first joined forces with Scuderia Toro Rosso (now Scuderia AlphaTauri) in 2018 after they cut short their alliance with the McLaren F1 Team, with Red Bull jumping on board in 2019 after they themselves ended their own partnership with Renault.

Red Bull were able to get more out of the power units and brought themselves into championship contention in 2021, with Verstappen edging out Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s Lewis Hamilton in the season finale in Abu Dhabi, albeit in contentious circumstances.

Honda withdrew from Formula 1 at the end of the season but allowed Red Bull to take over ownership of its power units, with the Japanese marque still responsible for the maintenance and updates for the engine. 

It was much more clear cut in 2022 with Verstappen winning fifteen of the twenty two races on his way to his second title, but Horner says it was important during the early days of the Red Bull Honda partnership that they would allow them to do anything they wanted to ensure performance came.

“I think the team felt that after the years of difficulties we’d been through, we suddenly had a very willing partner that was prepared to do whatever they could to extract the most performance they could – and everything was focused on performance,” said Horner to RacingNews365.com.

“We could see that commitment, that desire and the fact that it meant so much to every member of the Honda team.

“Honda is very much passion drive company within the racing department and you could see that through Sakura and their design and operational team.”

Share
13396 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Mercedes will find it ‘Difficult’ to Close Gap to Red Bull early in 2023 – Toto Wolff

By
1 Mins read
Mercedes could still be behind the leading two teams heading into the 2023 season, with Toto Wolff admitting closing the half second gap to Red Bull and Ferrari will be difficult to achieve.
Formula 1

Some of my Best Performances of 2022 came in ‘Boring Races’ – Lando Norris

By
1 Mins read
Lando Norris believes some of his strongest performances during 2022 came in boring races despite a podium finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Formula 1

Szafnauer Issues Warning to Ocon about Robust On-Track Fighting against New Team-mate Gasly

By
1 Mins read
Esteban Ocon has been warned by Otmar Szafnauer that any on-track clashes with new team-mate Pierre Gasly will likely be costly to the team.