SAUDIA Announce Reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne as Ambassador

SAUDIA, Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier and official Airline partner of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, have confirmed that reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne has become an ambassador for the airline, ahead of this week’s Diriyah E-Prix.

This week’s double-header at the UNESCO World Heritage site city of Diriyah will be the second and third round of Season Nine, which got underway just over a week ago in Mexico City. SAUDIA were named as the World’s Most Improved Airline in 2021 by SkyTrax, with the airline having also been awarded the accolade in 2017. SAUDIA have become one of the biggest airlines in the Middle East over recent years and have been widely applauded for their extensive safety measures that they carried out in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, with the airline having been awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health and Safety powered by SimpliFlying.

Moataz Alandijani, GM Partnerships & Sponsorships, is “delighted” to have the Belgian driver onboard, due to the duo sharing the same “values of progression and innovation”.

“We’re delighted to announce Stoffel Vandoorne as an official ambassador of SAUDIA. As a leader in his field and the current champion of the ABB FIA Formula E, our partnership is based on shared values of progress and innovation. We’re looking forward to building on this important collaboration throughout Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as SAUDIA fulfils its role of bringing the world to Saudia Arabia and build upon its position as one of the world’s leading airlines.”

Vandoorne is also pleased to be taking up an ambassadorial role for SAUDIA, with the DS Penske driver recognising that himself and the airline share a “creating memories that last a lifetime”.

“It’s a pleasure to partner with SAUDIA as their ambassador for Season 9 of Formula E. In addition to our shared love for the sport, we both have a passion for discovering destinations, exploring cultures, sharing rich experiences, and creating memories that last a lifetime. The track in Diriyah is incredible, so it’s hugely exciting to have the opportunity to race there again”