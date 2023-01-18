Sébastian Buemi ‘really happy’ with Mexico City performance but believes a ‘slightly better result’ was possible

Sébastian Buemi made a strong start to life as an Envision Racing driver, after the Swiss driver finished sixth at the season-opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The former Formula E Champion showed promising pace throughout the Mexico City E-Prix, which resulted in the former Nissan Formula E Team driver making it safely into the duels. He was unfortunately knocked out in the Quarter-Finals after being beaten by eventual polesitter Lucas di Grassi, resulting in a fourth-row start for the experienced driver.

Buemi lost a place early on in the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but shortly regained seventh after overtaking rookie Sacha Fenestraz. The Swiss driver was soon back behind Fenestraz and António Félix da Costa, though, after activating his Attack Mode, before battling back past the two drivers. This moved Buemi into sixth rather than seventh, after Dan Ticktum dropped from fifth to last after serving a penalty. Buemi pushed hard to reduce the gap to the top five, something he brilliantly did.

He ended looking behind rather than forwards, though, as Da Costa tried to force a move on Envision’s newest signing. In the end, Buemi had to settle for sixth, leaving the driver with mixed emotions. Whilst Buemi was “really happy” to score some solid points, he left the weekend believing that the result could’ve been “slightly better”.

“My first weekend with Envision Racing and the GEN3 era, and I am really happy with sixth place. I think we actually could have achieved a slightly better result, and we finished the race with a lot of energy remaining, and we had good pace.

“A small mistake in qualifying meant I wasn’t as fast as I could have been and could have ended up higher on the grid, but all in all I think it has been a very good weekend. The team has done an amazing job and to get both cars in the points and sixth and ninth is a great result. I’m full of confidence and looking forward to the next race in Riyadh.”