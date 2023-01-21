Some of my Best Performances of 2022 came in ‘Boring Races’ – Lando Norris

Lando Norris says some of the more boring races of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season were his best ones, with the Briton admitting to not having had as much excitement driving last year compared to previous seasons.

The McLaren F1 Team driver has already admitted that he is not the biggest fan of the cars following changes to aerodynamic regulations ahead of the 2022 campaign, and it meant he was less excited about the racing as a result.

Norris scored McLaren’s only top three finish when he took third place in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix but felt some of the other races, such as the United States Grand Prix, were amongst his better ones of the campaign.

The twenty-three-year-old says for McLaren, it was the results that scored them the most points that were the best, such as at Imola and in Singapore, but on a personal level, he felt there were better performances.

“I would say Imola because it is the one that we achieved the most in,” Norris is quoted as saying by GPFans.com. “But I don’t think we were any quicker in Imola than we were in any other race.

“Singapore was a good weekend for us as a team. As a morale booster, Singapore was perfect for us. Some of the boring races, where you probably didn’t see me on TV were some of my best ones.

“Texas was a good one, getting Fernando [Alonso] with a couple of laps to go. Some of the boring ones have actually been some of my best races, nailing a strategy, consistency, nailing an A-to-B, start-to-finish.

“I just haven’t had as much excitement compared to the last few years.”