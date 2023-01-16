SST driver Zoey Edenholm dabbles in ARCA Daytona testing

As the Stadium Super Trucks sit dormant in the winter offseason, Zoey Edenholm got to try her hand at another racing series known for durable vehicles but otherwise stays glued to the surface (usually). On Saturday, she participated in the ARCA Menards Series‘ preseason testing at Daytona International Speedway, driving the #42 for Fast Track Enterprises with support from Cook Racing Technologies.

Of the forty drivers who practiced on the second day of testing on Saturday, Edenholm clocked the thirty-fifth best time of 51.720 seconds at 174.014 mph. The performance ranked fifty-fourth among the sixty-one total runs—including some drivers who tested both days—across the two-day session.

“Incredibly grateful to have been able to attend the [ARCA] Pre Race Practice in Daytona,” posted Edenholm on social media. “First time on an oval track! Wasn’t out long but still managed to clock in 174.014 mph. Very proud of myself and itching to get back out! Special thank you to my team and the Fast Track Racing and Cook Racing teams for making sure the entire 5’1″ of me gets into a fitted car quickly!”

Edenholm was one of seven female drivers to test. Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaen, racing for top-flight Venturini Motorsports, respectively held the two best times of 49.119 (183.228 mph) and 49.123 (183.214 mph). Logan Misuraca was twenty-fourth overall at 50.112 and 179.598 mph ahead of Kayla Surles (50.307, 178.902 mph), Amber Slagle (50.858, 176.963 mph), and Mandy Chick (50.904, 176.803 mph). Surles was thirty-third while Slagle and Chick placed next to each other in fortieth and forty-first.

Fast Track Enterprises, owned by Andy Hillenberg, fielded multiple cars in the test with Christopher Tate posting the best time in twelfth. Cook Racing Technologies led by Bruce Cook also has a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series programme to complement their ARCA operations.

While ARCA Daytona testing does not guarantee a seat for any races, it is commonly used to gain stock car experience at larger tracks. Should Edenholm eventually make a start, she would join a group of drivers with both SST and ARCA experience including SST champions Sheldon Creed and Gavin Harlien; Creed also won the ARCA title in 2018.

Edenholm ran the full 2022 SST schedule and placed eighth in points with a best finish of fifth in Nashville Race #2. She made her series début in 2020, arriving with a background in circuit racing such as karting, the Formula 4 United States Championship, and sports cars.

The 2023 SST season only has one confirmed date as of this article’s publishing: the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on 14–16 April. Edenholm finished eleventh and seventh in the two races there in 2022. Long Beach was also her lone appearance the previous year, placing tenth and twelfth.