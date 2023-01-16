The 2023 Rally Sweden entry list officially announced

With just three days left until the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season opener will be held in Rallye Monte-Carlo, the organizers of the following round in Rally Sweden 9-12 February have now published the entry list that sees a total of 52 cars taking on the snowy roads of the Umeå region in northeastern Sweden.
Out of the 52 cars entered, there will only be nine Rally1 cars on the start line, eight of them going under factory efforts while one is private. Topping the list is last year´s Rally Sweden winner and 2022 WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä, he will be joined by his Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT teammates Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, who is taking a step up in the factory team for the first time in his career at this round as Sébastien Ogier will be sitting out in Sweden.
Over at Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT, Craig Breen is returning to the team after one year absent as he takes the seat in the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and joins Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. M-Sport Ford WRT who normally brings the most cars to a rally will only field two Ford Puma Rally1 in Sweden for Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.
Lorenzo Bertelli from Italy will be switching over from M-Sport to Toyota for this season, he will be renting a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 as he becomes the first privateer to drive a Toyota.
Over at the WRC2 support category, the defending champion Emil Lindholm is joining back for Toksport WRT in a brand-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and he will have fellow Finn Sami Pajari alongside him in the team. Also joining the Toksport WRT outfit for the rally will be the home hero Oliver Solberg, Marco Bulacia and Nikolay Gryazin.
Hyundai Motorsport N will be making their 2023 season start in Sweden with Teemu Suninen and Fabrizio Zaldivar continuing to drive for the team, however, this season the cars will be managed by the French 2C Competition, known for being a privateer entry in the WRC for some seasons.
Ole Christian Veiby is hoping to win the class this year, he had a close fight with Andreas Mikkelsen last year and came second after losing out the lead in the final stages. He will be joining the class in a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 fielded by the FIA World Rallycross Championship powerhouse Kristoffersson Motorsport.
Jari Huttunen is also another hot candidate for the rally win, he is no longer with M-Sport but he will be entering in a private Skoda Fabia for Sweden while last year´s Junior WRC champion Robert Virves will be stepping up to WRC2 for M-Sport in the prize giving Ford Fiesta Rally2. Lauri Joona who became the WRC3 champion will also take the step up in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo.
FIA Junior World Rally Championship will begin its 2023 season in Sweden, as well as the WRC3 class with entrants including Roope Korhonen, Toni Herranen, and Jesse Kallio while nine drivers are set to take on the JWRC class in M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3s.
2023 Rally Sweden entry list
|Number
|Driver / Co-driver
|Country
|Team
|Car
|Class
|#69
|Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen
|Finland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#33
|Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin
|Great Britain
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#18
|Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston
|Japan / Ireland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#11
|Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe
|Belgium
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|#4
|Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm
|Finland
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|#42
|Craig Breen / James Fulton
|Ireland
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|#8
|Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja
|Estonia
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|#7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet / Nicolas Gilsoul
|France / Belgium
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|#37
|Lorenzo Bertelli / Simone Scattolin
|Italy
|Fuckmatie WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#20
|Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson
|Sweden / Great Britain
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
|#21
|Ole Christian Veiby / Torstein Eriksen
|Norway
|Kristoffersson Motorsport
|Volkswagen Polo GTi R5
|WRC2
|#22
|Emil Lindholm / Reeta Hämäläinen
|Finland
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
|#23
|Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula
|Finland
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
|#24
|Jari Huttunen / Antti Linnaketo
|Finland
|Printsport Oy
|Skoda Fabia R5
|WRC2
|#25
|Georg Linnamäe / James Morgan
|Estonia / Great Britain
|RedGrey Team
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#26
|Egon Kaur / Jakko Viilo
|Estonia
|Egon Kaur
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|#27
|Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov
|RAF
|Toksport WRT 2
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#28
|Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen
|Finland
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#29
|Robert Virves / Hugo Magalhaes
|Estonia / Portugal
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#30
|Lauri Joona / Tuukka Shemeikka
|Finland
|TGS Worldwide
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#31
|Marco Bulacia / Diego Vallejo
|Bolivia / Spain
|Toksport WRT 2
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#32
|Bruno Bulacia / Axel Coronado Jiménez
|Bolivia / Spain
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#34
|Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der Ohannesian
|Paraguay / Italy
|Hyundai Motorsport N
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
|#35
|Rakan Al-Rashed / Dale Moscatt
|Saudi Arabia / Australia
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
|#36
|Michal Solowow / Maciej Baran
|Poland
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#38
|Mauro Miele / Luca Beltrame
|Italy
|Movisport
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#39
|Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio / Massimiliano Bosi
|Italy
|CR Motorsport
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#40
|Daniel Alonso Villaron / Alejandro Lopez Fernandez
|Spain
|Sports & You
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#41
|Jörgen Jonasson / Nicklas Jonasson
|Sweden
|Jörgen Jonasson
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|#44
|Luciano Cobbe / Roberto Mometti
|Italy
|Free Rally Service
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#45
|Joakim Roman / Ida Lidebjer-Granberg
|Sweden
|SXM Competition
|Skoda Fabia R5
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#46
|Miguel Zaldiver Sen. / Jose Luiz Diaz
|Paraguay / Argentina
|MZR Paraguay
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#47
|Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz / Rodolfo del Barrio
|Spain
|Biela Club Manresa
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#48
|Alexander Villanueva / Jose Murado Gonzales
|Spain
|Calm Competicio
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
|#62
|Jose Luis Garcia Molina / Daniel Cue
|Spain
|Tipo Racing Tramo by VSport
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC Masters Cup
|#49
|Roope Korhonen / Anssi Viinikka
|Finland
|Printsport Oy
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3
|#50
|William Creighton / Liam Regan
|Ireland
|Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3 / JWRC
|#51
|Gregoire Munster / Louis Louka
|Luxembourg / Belgium
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|JWRC
|#52
|Laurent Pellier / Marine Pelamourgues
|France
|M-Sport Poland
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3 / JWRC
|#53
|Toni Herranen / Mikko Lukka
|Finland
|Printsport Oy
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3
|#54
|Diego Dominguez Jr. / Rogelio Penate
|Paraguay / Spain
|M-Sport Poland
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3 / JWRC
|#55
|Jesse Kallio / Jussi Lindberg
|Finland
|Jesse Kallio Racing
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3
|#56
|Eamonn Kelly / Conor Mohan
|Ireland
|Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3 / JWRC
|#57
|Filip Kohn / Tomas Streska
|Czech Republic
|All Racing
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3
|#58
|Raul Hernandez / Rodrigo Sanjuan de Eusebio
|Spain
|M-Sport Poland
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|JWRC
|#59
|Tom Rensonnet / Loic Dumont
|Belgium
|RACB National Team
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3 / JWRC
|#60
|Roberto Blach Nunez / Mauro Barreiro
|Spain
|M-Sport Poland
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|JWRC
|#61
|Hamza Anwar / Adnan Din
|Kenya
|M-Sport Poland
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|WRC3 / JWRC
|#63
|Yuki Yamamoto / Miika Teiskonen
|Japan / Finland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing NG
|Renault Clio Rally4
|Rally4
|#64
|Nao Otake / Marko Salminen
|Japan / Finland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing NG
|Renault Clio Rally4
|Rally4
|#65
|Hikaru Kogure / Matias Topi Luhtinen
|Japan / Finland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing NG
|Renault Clio Rally4
|Rally4
|#66
|Matteo Fontana / Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Italy
|Bluthunder Racing Italy
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4