FIA World Rally Championship

The 2023 Rally Sweden entry list officially announced

By
4 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Contet Pool

With just three days left until the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season opener will be held in Rallye Monte-Carlo, the organizers of the following round in Rally Sweden 9-12 February have now published the entry list that sees a total of 52 cars taking on the snowy roads of the Umeå region in northeastern Sweden.

Out of the 52 cars entered, there will only be nine Rally1 cars on the start line, eight of them going under factory efforts while one is private. Topping the list is last year´s Rally Sweden winner and 2022 WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä, he will be joined by his Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT teammates Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta, who is taking a step up in the factory team for the first time in his career at this round as Sébastien Ogier will be sitting out in Sweden.

Over at Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT, Craig Breen is returning to the team after one year absent as he takes the seat in the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and joins Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. M-Sport Ford WRT who normally brings the most cars to a rally will only field two Ford Puma Rally1 in Sweden for Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet.

Lorenzo Bertelli from Italy will be switching over from M-Sport to Toyota for this season, he will be renting a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 as he becomes the first privateer to drive a Toyota.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Contet Pool

Over at the WRC2 support category, the defending champion Emil Lindholm is joining back for Toksport WRT in a brand-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and he will have fellow Finn Sami Pajari alongside him in the team. Also joining the Toksport WRT outfit for the rally will be the home hero Oliver Solberg, Marco Bulacia and Nikolay Gryazin.

Hyundai Motorsport N will be making their 2023 season start in Sweden with Teemu Suninen and Fabrizio Zaldivar continuing to drive for the team, however, this season the cars will be managed by the French 2C Competition, known for being a privateer entry in the WRC for some seasons.

Ole Christian Veiby is hoping to win the class this year, he had a close fight with Andreas Mikkelsen last year and came second after losing out the lead in the final stages. He will be joining the class in a Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 fielded by the FIA World Rallycross Championship powerhouse Kristoffersson Motorsport.

Jari Huttunen is also another hot candidate for the rally win, he is no longer with M-Sport but he will be entering in a private Skoda Fabia for Sweden while last year´s Junior WRC champion Robert Virves will be stepping up to WRC2 for M-Sport in the prize giving Ford Fiesta Rally2. Lauri Joona who became the WRC3 champion will also take the step up in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Contet Pool

FIA Junior World Rally Championship will begin its 2023 season in Sweden, as well as the WRC3 class with entrants including Roope Korhonen, Toni Herranen, and Jesse Kallio while nine drivers are set to take on the JWRC class in M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3s.

2023 Rally Sweden entry list

NumberDriver / Co-driverCountryTeamCarClass
#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinGreat BritainToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1
#4Esapekka Lappi / Janne FermFinlandHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1
#42Craig Breen / James FultonIrelandHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1
#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1
#7Pierre-Louis Loubet / Nicolas GilsoulFrance / BelgiumM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1
#37Lorenzo Bertelli / Simone ScattolinItalyFuckmatie WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#20 Oliver Solberg / Elliott EdmondsonSweden / Great BritainToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
#21Ole Christian Veiby / Torstein EriksenNorwayKristoffersson MotorsportVolkswagen Polo GTi R5WRC2
#22Emil Lindholm / Reeta HämäläinenFinlandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
#23Teemu Suninen / Mikko MarkkulaFinlandHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2
#24Jari Huttunen / Antti LinnaketoFinlandPrintsport OySkoda Fabia R5WRC2
#25Georg Linnamäe / James MorganEstonia / Great BritainRedGrey TeamHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#26Egon Kaur / Jakko ViiloEstoniaEgon KaurSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
#27Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin AleksandrovRAFToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#28Sami Pajari / Enni MälkönenFinlandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#29Robert Virves / Hugo MagalhaesEstonia / PortugalM-Sport Ford WRTFord Fiesta Rally2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#30Lauri Joona / Tuukka ShemeikkaFinlandTGS WorldwideSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#31Marco Bulacia / Diego VallejoBolivia / SpainToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#32Bruno Bulacia / Axel Coronado JiménezBolivia / SpainToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#34Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der OhannesianParaguay / ItalyHyundai Motorsport NHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2 / WRC2 Challenger
#35Rakan Al-Rashed / Dale MoscattSaudi Arabia / AustraliaToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
#36Michal Solowow / Maciej BaranPolandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#38Mauro Miele / Luca BeltrameItalyMovisportSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#39Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio / Massimiliano BosiItalyCR MotorsportSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#40Daniel Alonso Villaron / Alejandro Lopez FernandezSpainSports & YouCitroen C3 Rally2WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#41Jörgen Jonasson / Nicklas Jonasson SwedenJörgen JonassonSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
#44Luciano Cobbe / Roberto MomettiItalyFree Rally ServiceSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#45Joakim Roman / Ida Lidebjer-GranbergSwedenSXM CompetitionSkoda Fabia R5WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#46Miguel Zaldiver Sen. / Jose Luiz DiazParaguay / ArgentinaMZR ParaguayHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#47Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz / Rodolfo del BarrioSpainBiela Club ManresaSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#48Alexander Villanueva / Jose Murado GonzalesSpainCalm CompeticioSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2 / WRC Masters Cup
#62Jose Luis Garcia Molina / Daniel CueSpainTipo Racing Tramo by VSportSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC Masters Cup
#49Roope Korhonen / Anssi ViinikkaFinlandPrintsport OyFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3
#50William Creighton / Liam ReganIrelandMotorsport Ireland Rally AcademyFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3 / JWRC
#51Gregoire Munster / Louis LoukaLuxembourg / BelgiumM-Sport Ford WRTFord Fiesta Rally3JWRC
#52Laurent Pellier / Marine PelamourguesFranceM-Sport PolandFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3 / JWRC
#53Toni Herranen / Mikko LukkaFinlandPrintsport OyFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3
#54Diego Dominguez Jr. / Rogelio PenateParaguay / SpainM-Sport PolandFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3 / JWRC
#55Jesse Kallio / Jussi LindbergFinlandJesse Kallio RacingFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3
#56Eamonn Kelly / Conor MohanIrelandMotorsport Ireland Rally AcademyFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3 / JWRC
#57Filip Kohn / Tomas StreskaCzech RepublicAll RacingFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3
#58Raul Hernandez / Rodrigo Sanjuan de EusebioSpainM-Sport PolandFord Fiesta Rally3JWRC
#59Tom Rensonnet / Loic Dumont BelgiumRACB National TeamFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3 / JWRC
#60Roberto Blach Nunez / Mauro BarreiroSpainM-Sport PolandFord Fiesta Rally3JWRC
#61Hamza Anwar / Adnan DinKenyaM-Sport PolandFord Fiesta Rally3WRC3 / JWRC
#63Yuki Yamamoto / Miika TeiskonenJapan / FinlandToyota Gazoo Racing NGRenault Clio Rally4Rally4
#64Nao Otake / Marko SalminenJapan / FinlandToyota Gazoo Racing NGRenault Clio Rally4Rally4
#65Hikaru Kogure / Matias Topi LuhtinenJapan / FinlandToyota Gazoo Racing NGRenault Clio Rally4Rally4
#66Matteo Fontana / Alessandro ArnaboldiItalyBluthunder Racing ItalyPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
Share
Avatar photo
965 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

M-Sport reveals the 2023 Ford Puma Rally1

By
1 Mins read
M-Sport Ford WRT is the last manufacturer to reveal the 2023 car for FIA World Rally Championship
FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Sébastien Ogier - "Rallye Monte-Carlo is probably the one I want to win the most"

By
3 Mins read
Sébastien Ogier will be hunting for his record-breaking ninth Rallye Monte-Carlo win next weekend
FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Elfyn Evans - "It’s a challenge I enjoy and hopefully we can start the year with a positive result"

By
2 Mins read
Elfyn Evans will start his fourth year for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT by entering the Rallye Monte-Carlo next weekend