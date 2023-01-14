Toto Wolff has “no doubts” that James Vowles has the skills necessary to “become a fantastic Team Principal”

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff is confident in James Vowles’ ability to lead Williams Racing as Team Principal, having been a key asset to the Mercedes team for over a decade.

With Vowles leaving the Mercedes outfit, Wolff outlined the impact that his talents have had on the team and praised how far he has come over the years.

“James has been a highly valued member of our team in his role as Motorsport Strategy Director, playing an integral part in our success in recent years. Having worked with him since I first joined the team in 2013, I know how diligent, capable and talented he is and have taken great satisfaction from watching James develop and grow over the past decade.”

Wolff said that Vowles’ recent efforts at Mercedes have allowed their strategy team to develop greatly, an asset that will benefit the team into the future.

“Since stepping back from the pit wall mid-season last year, he has continued to build the capability of our strategy team at Brackley, and we have a fantastic group of talented strategists who will continue their superb work in the years to come.”

Wolff said that he is proud to see Vowles continue moving forward in his career with Williams, a team that aligns with Mercedes from a technical point of view, and is optimistic about what the future holds for him in his new role.

“While we are naturally sad to be saying goodbye to such a capable member of the team, I have no doubts whatsoever that he has all the necessary skills to become a fantastic Team Principal in Formula One.

“We wish him every success and are delighted that he will take this next step in his career with Williams, a strong technical partner of ours and one that has a place close to my own heart.”