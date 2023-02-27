Formula 1

Alexander Albon: “We’re definitely in a better place in comparison to this time last year”

Credit: Williams Racing

Alexander Albon reckons Williams Racing are ‘definitely’ in a better place with their car than they were twelve months ago after three productive days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Williams struggled under the new regulations in 2022 with the team scoring only eight points across the season, four of which were scored by Albon.  They had a best finish of ninth, which they achieved three times, once each for Albon, Nicholas Latifi and Nyck de Vries.

Albon, who returned to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship last year after sitting out the 2021 season, says the mileage Williams achieved during the three days in Bahrain was good, and it will be important now to sit down and go through the data they have acquired in order to prepare for the first race of the season.

And with Williams in that better place, he is keen to see just how far he can take the team during the 2023 season as they bid to pull themselves off the bottom of the championship standings.

“In terms of mileage, we’ve had a very good three days,” said former Red Bull Racing driver Albon.  “We’ve ticked everything we wanted to tick off and completed our race and qualifying runs.

“Now it’s about going through the data and seeing what we’ve got. We’re definitely in a better place in comparison to this time last year, it’s just more about how far we can take it.”

Albon’s next opportunity to drive the FW45 will come in first practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix this Friday.

