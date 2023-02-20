Formula 1

Alpine’s Laurent Rossi looks ahead to 2023 with A523 launch: “Alpine is climbing up and will continue to do so”

Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

With the launch of BWT Alpine F1 Team’s 2023 contender, A523, CEO Laurent Rossi described the excitement of beginning a new season and seeing the team progress and move forward through the years. 

Since Alpine made its FIA Formula 1 World Championship debut in 2021, the team has solidified itself as a force in the midfield, achieving a fifth place result in the 2021 standings and moving up to fourth place in the 2022 season after a tight battle with McLaren F1 Team

“It’s always a feeling of immense pride when we officially unveil our car for the upcoming season. Since Alpine joined the Formula 1 grid in 2021, I’ve been eager to see continued progress and tick off each season and each milestone as they come.

“Ultimately, we at Alpine are driven by a natural desire to race and that is etched in the company’s heritage and will remain at the heart of our motorsport projects for many years to come.”

Rossi praised the team’s work at Alpine’s factories in Enstone and Viry in producing this year’s car, which will don a special pink livery for the first three races of the season. 

“I’d like to congratulate the teams at Enstone and Viry – led by Pat, Matt and Bruno for their exceptional work in designing and delivering the magnificent A523, which we are all very much looking forward to seeing in battle on track.”

Alpine will have two race winners at the helm with their all-French line-up of Esteban Ocon and incoming Pierre Gasly. Rossi emphasised the importance of their leadership in ensuring the team is able to reach their goals and continue its forward momentum.

“I’m proud to have entrusted Esteban and Pierre to be the face of the Alpine brand as race drivers for 2023. They must lead the team professionally both on and off track and contribute to the team’s success in reaching its goals. Alpine is climbing up and will continue to do so, of that, I am sure.”

