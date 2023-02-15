Carlos Sainz reflects on Ferrari launch: SF-23 “certainly looks like another step forward”

After the reveal of Scuderia Ferrari’s 2023 car, SF-23, Carlos Sainz said that he was excited to be a part of the team’s first in-person launch since his joining the team. The Fiorano event featured a full audience of fans and gave both Sainz and Charles Leclerc the opportunity to run a few laps in the newly-launched car.

“Having the chance to unveil the car in front of our tifosi has been great as this is my first launch event in front of an audience since I joined the Scuderia. I would like to thank everyone who has joined us on such a special day, both here and online around the world.”

After lots of hard work put in by the team to develop SF-23, Sainz sees this year’s car as a potential “step forward” from last year’s contender, which brought them up to second place in the championship standings.

“This car is the result of the passion and hard work of everyone in the team during the past months and it certainly looks like another step forward.”

Sainz, who achieved one win in 2022 at the British Grand Prix, said that the team has set their sights on more wins and a push for the championship titles. With twelve pole positions and four wins between both Ferrari drivers in 2022, they will certainly be looking to work on converting on a Sunday as part of their effort to keep moving forward as a team.

“Our goal cannot be other than to keep pushing forward and trying to bring home more race wins, being competitive and fighting for the World Championships. I can’t wait to hit the track in Bahrain and get this new season going!”