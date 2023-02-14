Ferrari revs up SF-23 at Valentine’s Day launch in Fiorano

Scuderia Ferrari revealed their 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship contender, SF-23, in the company of five-hundred devoted fans at the outfit’s Fiorano track. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took to the track in the newly unveiled SF-23, marking the first time since 2017 that the car would be driven on launch day.

Ferrari Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur said that he is happy with the appearance of SF-23’s livery, especially with the team’s classic red and the “long-F” logo featured on the car’s rear wing.

“Today we launch our 2023 contender together with our partners and tifosi, and I am very pleased with how the car looks. I love the red colour and the ‘Effe Lunga’ that spans across the rear wing, reminding us of our heritage.”

Now that aesthetics are covered, Vasseur said that “speed and performance” are top priority, with the team aiming to take their first constructor’s championship title since 2008.

Ferrari had been in the championship mix at the beginning of last season, but as the year went on it became clear that Red Bull Racing would take the title. They would ultimately secure the victory by a decisive margin of 205 points ahead of the Scuderia.

Vasseur emphasised the importance of continuous improvement from day to day, and having the right “mindset” to fight for the championship amidst tough contenders.

“Our focus will soon shift to another aspect, which is its speed and performance. We have two talented drivers who are both eager to win and have the skills needed to achieve this.

“Our objective is to win the championship, which will not be an easy task as our competitors will have exactly the same target in mind. We have to bring the right mindset with us and always work on being better tomorrow than we are today.”

Vasseur, who will begin his first year as team principal for the team, said that he has become acquainted with much of the team and is confident in their drive and determination to perform this year.

“Over the past five weeks, I have had the chance to get to know many members of our team. We have a great group of people here and it is clear that motivation is high throughout the team.”