Ferrari’s Enrico Cardile discusses “completely redesigned” SF-23

Scuderia Ferrari Head of Chassis Area Enrico Cardile describes the team’s newly-launched 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship car as an “evolution” of last season’s F1-75, with drastic upgrades made to the body, aerodynamics and suspension of their 2023 contender.

Cardile said that aerodynamics were a focus, as the team continues to work with the new regulations put in place in 2022. With this, the team was able to achieve greater downforce and improve the balance of the car.

“Our 2023 car is an evolution of the one we raced last year, but in reality, it has been completely redesigned. On the aerodynamic side, we increased vertical downforce, to adapt further to the new aero regulations and achieve the desired balance characteristics.”

Ferrari doubled down on their unique side-pod design with this year’s iteration, which is more “extreme” than that of last year’s. As well, Cardile said that modifications were made to the car’s front suspension, front wing and nose.

“The suspension has also been redesigned, to support aerodynamics and increase the range of adjustments that can be made to the car at the track.”

“The most obvious changes are in the area of the front suspension where we have moved to a low track rod. The front wing is also different, as is the construction of the nose, while the bodywork is a more extreme version of what we saw last season.”

Ferrari had a strong start off the bat in 2022, looking like the frontrunners until Red Bull Racing ironed out some early-season reliability issues and became the clear leaders of the grid. Later, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team was able to make a turn around and nearly jumped Ferrari in the standings after a strong end to the season.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how the Scuderia gets on at the Bahrain test, and whether they will make as impressive a start as they did last year.