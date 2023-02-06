FIA Announces the Six Power Unit Suppliers for 2026

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile have confirmed the six manufacturers that will be power unit suppliers for the next cycle of regulation changes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship from 2026 through to 2030.

The six manufacturers include; Alpine Racing, Audi, Ferrari S.p.A, Honda Racing Corporation, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd and Red Bull Ford, who will provide the next generation of Formula 1 power units from 2026, with the FIA setting out the new regulations into three key pillars.



This includes maintaining the spectacle of F1, which is to create similar performance with improved reliability. Environmental sustainability, which will see an increase close to 50% of electrical power and 100% use of sustainable fuel. Finally, financial sustainability will reduce the overall costs of the power units for the teams.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has spoken on the confirmation of this news and the importance of the power unit within Formula 1.

“The confirmation that there will be six Power Unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the Power Unit manufacturers.”

“The Power Unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1.”