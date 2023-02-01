Haas First to Reveal 2023 Livery with Exciting Launch

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team became the first team to unveil their new livery for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship yesterday, to kickstart the new launch season.

The American team revealed pictures of their new VF-23 livery online on Tuesday ahead of a showcase at Silverstone on February 11, kicking off the sport’s launch season with an updated red, white, and mostly black livery that features new title sponsor MoneyGram.

The new Haas 2023 car is expected to look significantly different, with Haas looking to improve performance and push themselves further up the grid. 2022 saw Haas have their best season since 2018, and they will be looking to improve further on that with the arrival of experienced Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg to race alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Hulkenberg returns to F1 after a three-year absence, during which his stock actually rose with his brief reserve appearances. While he is highly regarded, especially for his junior career and time with Force India, the German still holds the record for the most race starts (one-hundred eighty-one) without a podium. He takes over from Mick Schumacher, the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who had a strong two years with Haas but ultimately made too many costly mistakes in 2021 and 2022.

Team owner Gene Haas was pleased with the new title sponsorship deal with MoneyGram, and spoke on his hopes for the team in 2023.

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes.

“The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

Credit: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

MoneyGram CEO and Chairman Alex Holmes is ‘thrilled’ for the American money transfer company to be partnering with the only American team on the grid, with the CEO hopeful that the duo can use each other’s “unique strengths”.

“It’s been thrilling to experience two global organizations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. We’ve collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing off of each of our unique strengths.

“As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we’re prepared to work closely together to reach new heights this year. The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

Long standing Team Principal Guenther Steiner remains in charge of the team for the upcoming 2023 season and is raring to go with two experienced drivers looking to score points for the team.

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing.

“I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner. It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead.

“We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hülkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”