Maserati’s James Rossiter: “We’re all motivated by our hunger to achieve a good result”

Maserati MSG Racing will be hoping that they’re finally blessed with some good luck at the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix this weekend, with the side having endured a season’s worth of bad luck just in the opening four rounds of the season.

The recent round in Hyderabad summed up their season so far, with both Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther having both looked strong and set for solid points, only for bad luck to rob the team in unfortunate fashion. Mortara ran deep into Turn Three at the start of the race and hit Nick Cassidy, resulting in a trip to the pits for a new front wing. However, he astonishingly still recovered from last to finish tenth, securing him a point.

Günther was looking good for a possible top six, only to then be caught up in Sam Bird‘s accident at Turn Three, which resulted in the German dropping several places after being blocked. When things do finally go Maserati’s way, it’s clear that points finishes will become the norm for the side, who have just three points so far this season. The Monte-Carlo-based team have gotten stronger at each round this season, suggesting that this weekend will perhaps be the one where they burst into the top five.

Given their bad luck, the team’s togetherness is commendable, with Team Principal James Rossiter having recognised that the sides’ “spirits” are “high right now”, given that they do have a solid package.

Maserati head into Cape Town with Rossiter knowing that if luck is finally on the team’s side, then they will finally be able to “show our true performance”, something which will reveal just how strong their car is this season.

“In Hyderabad, we took some steps forward in pace and efficiency and we have continued to work hard behind the scenes to enhance our performance further. Preparations for Cape Town have been positive so far, but the real work begins when we take to the track for the first time.

“As another new circuit, it’s crucial that we maximise our running in practice to make sure that we approach qualifying and the race with as much insight as possible. Despite the difficult start to the season, spirits in the team are high right now, and we’re all motivated by our hunger to achieve a good result. If everything falls into place, I’m confident that this weekend we can show our true performance.”