Max Verstappen Signs with EA Sports for 2023

EA Sports have formally announced their partnership with two time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen as we head into the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 season.

A division of Electronic Arts, EA Sports, a leader in interactive sports entertainment will sponsor the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver throughout 2023, with the EA Sports logo being branded on Verstappen’s race helmet for the upcoming campaign.

The Dutchman will have a key part to play in EA Sports content across their portfolio with the company pleased to have Verstappen on board as one of the leading athletes now representing their brand.

Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand for EA SPORTS & Racing spoke on Verstappen becoming apart of the EA Sports family.

“Max is a tenacious competitor and true champion who shares a deep love of games and play. As he races into Formula 1 history, we are excited to collaborate with him as one of the best athletes in the world to bring more fans together through our EA SPORTS experiences.”

Verstappen also spoke on his love of gaming and how proud he is to be representing the EA Sports brand in 2023.

“Whether it’s playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA SPORTS has always been a big part of my life. EA SPORTS is an icon for so many millions of fans, and I’m proud to represent them for the 2023 season.”