Mick Schumacher announced as McLaren Reserve Driver for 2023

McLaren F1 Team have announced that Mick Schumacher will be their reserve driver for the upcoming 2023 season, as part of their arrangement with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Schumacher lost his seat at the end of last season with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, who replaced him with veteran Nico Hülkenberg for the upcoming 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It was then announced in December of last year that the young German driver would join Mercedes in their reserve driver role, after leaving the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. The role was in need of being filled following the departures of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, who both moved elsewhere.

It has today been confirmed that McLaren will be able to call on Schumacher for 2023 as their reserve driver, as part of an agreement with their engine supplier, Mercedes.

“McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes,” McLaren wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome to the family, Mick.”

Newly appointed McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella worked closely alongside Schumacher’s father as his performance engineer and will now have the opportunity to work with the F1 legend’s son at one of the most iconic team’s in motorsport.

Schumacher will be hoping that he can make an instant impact in his new role which could potentially propel him to gaining a seat back in F1 in the near future, with the German’s aim being to return to a full-time spot in 2024.