NASCAR returns with Busch Light Clash heats

Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and William Byron are off to strong starts to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, even if in a non-points context, as they won their heat races ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After failing to lock their spots in the main race via the heats, Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott did so in the two Last Chance Qualifiers.

Pole winner Justin Haley finished third in Heat #1 after losing the lead to Almirola and Alex Bowman in the final six laps. Harrison Burton suffered the first incident of the day when he was turned in a stack-up involving Noah Gragson and defending Clash victor and series champion Joey Logano just three laps in.

Truex claimed the heat win after holding off former Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Kyle Busch and Busch’s new Richard Childress Racing colleague Austin Dillon on the last restart with five laps to go. The final sprint was set up by Austin Cindric‘s spin.

Heat #3 saw the most incidents of the four heats as Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell were both spun. The latter’s caution set up a three-lap run in which Hamlin edged out Chase Briscoe.

“It’s just bumper cars—guys that are desperate,” said Keselowski, who was turned by Daniel Suárez. “We just never could get the corner. We were just really loose in with both of our cars and just couldn’t turn the wheel.”

Byron led the fourth heat from start to finish. The LCQs were also flag-to-flag dominations for McDowell and Elliott, though Ty Gibbs chased down the latter and came up just shy of stealing the win on the final lap.

The top five in each of the four heats advanced as did the top three in the LCQs. The twenty-seventh and final spot in the Clash went to Cindric, who finished fifth in LCQ #2, as the highest-placing driver in the 2022 Cup standings not yet locked in; Cindric, the 2022 Daytona 500 winner, placed twelfth in points.

Heat #1 results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 2 10 Aric Almirola* Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 Running 2 3 48 Alex Bowman* Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running 3 1 31 Justin Haley* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 Running 4 6 42 Noah Gragson* Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 25 Running 5 5 22 Joey Logano* Team Penske Ford 25 Running 6 7 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Running 7 4 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 25 Running 8 9 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running 9 8 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 25 Running Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Advanced to Clash

Heat #2 results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 6 19 Martin Truex Jr.* Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Running 2 1 8 Kyle Busch* Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Running 3 2 3 Austin Dillon* Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Running 4 3 5 Kyle Larson* Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running 5 4 4 Kevin Harvick* Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 Running 6 8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running 7 5 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 25 Running 8 7 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 25 Running 9 9 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running

Heat #3 results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 2 11 Denny Hamlin* Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Running 2 4 14 Chase Briscoe* Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 Running 3 5 45 Tyler Reddick* 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Running 4 9 12 Ryan Blaney* Team Penske Ford 25 Running 5 3 99 Daniel Suárez* Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 25 Running 6 1 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Running 7 7 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Running 8 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 Running 9 8 15 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 25 Running

Heat #4 results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 1 24 William Byron* Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running 2 4 23 Bubba Wallace* 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Running 3 3 1 Ross Chastain* Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 25 Running 4 6 41 Ryan Preece* Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 25 Running 5 5 43 Erik Jones* Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 25 Running 6 9 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Running 7 2 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 Running 8 7 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Running 9 8 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 25 Running

LCQ #1 results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 1 34 Michael McDowell* Front Row Motorsports Ford 50 Running 2 2 20 Christopher Bell* Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50 Running 3 4 38 Todd Gilliland* Front Row Motorsports Ford 50 Running 4 3 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 50 Running 5 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 50 Running 6 4 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 50 Running 7 7 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 50 Running 8 8 15 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 49 Running

LCQ #2 results