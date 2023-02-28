Oscar Piastri: “I think we’re in reasonable shape for next week”

Oscar Piastri completed his first pre-season testing programme last week with the McLaren F1 Team, and the young Australian is now turning his attention to making his race debut this coming weekend in Bahrain.

Piastri, who replaces his countryman Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren alongside Lando Norris for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, feels the team are in a ‘reasonable’ position heading into the new campaign, even if the vibes given off by the Woking-based team were not the best.

The former FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 champion did not have the smoothest of final days on board the MCL60, but despite this, he felt he was able to learn a lot throughout his three sessions in the car, and he is now eager to get back into racing for the first time since the end of 2021.

“Day three done,” Piastri said. “It wasn’t the smoothest of mornings as we had a few issues with the car. I didn’t get as many laps in as we would have liked.

“But nonetheless we still got some good running, and I’m still learning all the time, which is good. I think we’re in reasonable shape for next week, some more laps would be lovely but that’s always the case.

“It’s been a good few days of working with the team, getting the season underway, thanks to them for their support. I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot and I’m looking forward to getting out for my first race next week.”

Piastri’s next time behind the wheel of the MCL60 will come during his debut Grand Prix weekend, also being held in Bahrain.