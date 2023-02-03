Pierre Gasly “confident” that experience, shift in mindset will allow for smooth transition to Alpine

Joining Alpine F1 Team ahead of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, Pierre Gasly feels that his several years under the Red Bull umbrella and the evolution he has undergone since his 2017 debut have prepared him to make a successful transition to the French team.

2019 saw Gasly struggle to integrate into Red Bull Racing after being promoted from sister-team Scuderia Toro Rosso. He was ultimately switched back to his previous seat midway through the season, with Red Bull deciding to give then-rookie Alexander Albon a chance to compete at the sharp end of the grid.

Gasly told Autosport that his mindset has shifted dramatically since his stint with Red Bull, now with three full years with Scuderia AlphaTauri under his belt.

“It feels like it was an eternity ago that I was with Red Bull, and since then, so much has happened, professionally and personally.

“I really feel like I’ve developed in all areas. I remember when I came in Red Bull, the feeling that I had going there, and now the feeling, my approach and mindset that I have going into Alpine, is completely different. I have a lot clearer ideas. I think it’s more like clarity in my mind on what’s needed to perform, and what’s needed to be competitive.”

Having gone through such a difficult time in his career in 2019, Gasly was able to make an impressive turnaround with his 2020 campaign, achieving his first win in Formula 1 and proving himself to be a strong presence in the midfield. Gasly is confident that the experience he has gained through his turbulent career will be an asset to him.

“[I want to] mainly use that experience that I’ve gathered with AlphaTauri, in good and bad times, and gathered the experience that I learned in Red Bull to make the best out of this opportunity with Alpine.

“I’m a lot more confident that this is going to be very successful, I have no doubt about it. 2019, even if you think it’s only three years ago, I think personally I’ve evolved a lot.”

Gasly said that getting acclimated to the Alpine car may pose a challenge with the limited time drivers are afforded ahead of the opening weekend, but he is certain that he has the ability to tackle it regardless– he emphasised that having an “open mind” will be key in this effort.

“For sure, it’s not going to give a lot of time before the season starts, but I’ll do all the prep that is needed and at the end of the day, I know I can adapt quickly.”

“I’ve done it in the past. I just need to be aware that things might be very different. It might not be. It might feel quite natural straight away. It might not feel natural straight away. But it’s very important to come with an open mind.”