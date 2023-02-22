Pierre Gasly “eager to see the potential and capabilities of the A523” at Bahrain testing

Pierre Gasly is set to start his first season with BWT Alpine F1 Team and looks forward to getting acclimated to his new team and taking his first laps in testing with the newly revealed A523.

Moving over to the French outfit after five full years in Formula 1 under the Red Bull umbrella, Gasly is excited to support the team in achieving its goals and vying for competitive results.

“It’s fantastic to be officially unveiled as a BWT Alpine F1 Team Race Driver and I’m very much looking forward to this next stage of my career.

“I am eager to see the potential and capabilities of the A523 at pre-season testing and to continue getting more comfortable with the team.”

Having had the opportunity to run in last year’s Alpine at the post-season test, Gasly is optimistic about A523’s potential as well as what he hopes to accomplish with the team this upcoming season.

“Experiencing the power of the A522 at the end of last season and seeing the developments the team is bringing for this year’s car has made me excited for what is to come with Alpine.”

Gasly praised the teams at their factories in Enstone and Viry for their efforts in supporting the advancement of the team and the production of this year’s contender.

“It is great to see the dedication that everyone at Enstone and Viry applies to their daily jobs in consistently pushing forwards and I cannot wait to get started in helping the team to reach its objectives for the year.”