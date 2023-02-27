Pierre Gasly: “I look forward to seeing how we fare next weekend for the race”

Pierre Gasly says he is excited for the start of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season after feeling it had been a productive three days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit for his new team, BWT Alpine F1 Team.

Gasly moved to Alpine at the end of 2022 after concluding his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri, a team that took him to his maiden Formula 1 victory in 2020 and gave him two other trips to the podium.

Although Alpine did not set sensational lap times throughout the three days, the Frenchman remains confident of the potential of the A523, and he cannot now wait to get behind the wheel of the car again in opening practice this weekend.

Gasly says Alpine completed most of their planned runs throughout the three days in Bahrain, and although he knows there is still work to do, he is pleased with the progress made and he is keen to see where the Enstone-based team are in the true pecking order.

“It’s been a very intense three days for pre-season testing in Bahrain and, I must say, I’m definitely ready and excited for the first Grand Prix next weekend,” said Gasly. “For me, this week was all about continuing my familiarisation with the team and getting up to speed with the A523 on track.

“Our run plans have been busy with many different test items and set-up changes and while we completed so many different things, not everything is possible within the short timeframe and there’s certainly work ahead of us to keep improving our overall package.

“I’m proud of all the teamwork from everybody and I look forward to seeing how we fare next weekend for the race.”