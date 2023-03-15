Alfa Romeo’s Alessandro Alunni Bravi: “Scoring points on debut was a great way to kick-off our season”

Having achieved a points finish at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said that the result validates the team’s winter-long effort to improve their standing in the field.

“Scoring points on debut was a great way to kick-off our season, a reward for the hard work done by everyone in the team over the winter and a confirmation of the progress we have made.”

The competitive atmosphere at Bahrain International Circuit saw Valtteri Bottas secure four points for the team with an eighth place finish, and Zhou Guanyu ended in sixteenth place with the fastest lap to his name.

Even with such an encouraging result under their belt, Bravi points out that the tight margins between teams may indicate high variability in performance as the season progresses.

“We must not rest on our laurels though, as we had proof in Bahrain of how tight the field around us is this year, and how just a few tenths can make a huge difference in terms of results.”

Bravi said that with the right preparation, continuous improvement and polished execution on race weekends, the team has the potential to aim even higher when it comes to results.

“We know that, if we do our homework right and take advantage of the full potential of our car, we have the chance to keep improving and achieve even better results, and this is what we set out to do this weekend: we need to be on top of our game when it comes to execution as we have the opportunity to bring home more points.”

Energized by the exciting round ahead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Bravi shared that the team will have a packed schedule, including both on-track action and off-track obligations.

“It will be an important weekend also outside the garage, as we have a busy programme of activations with some of our key partners: we are leaving no stone unturned both on and off the track.”