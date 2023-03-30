Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's Alessandro Alunni Bravi: "We have all it takes to fight for points again"

Credit: Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake is set to enter the Australian Grand Prix with four points on the board, and will be looking to increase that count after a disappointing result at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Zhou Guanyu crossed the line in thirteenth last round, while team-mate Valtteri Bottas found himself at the back of the pack in eighteenth. Alfa Romeo Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi remains optimistic about the team’s ability to re-enter the top ten, with extensive work done in the off-week to learn more about the car and how to improve its performance. 

“We approach the race in Melbourne with confidence, knowing we have all it takes to fight for points again. We used the time since Jeddah to understand how we can extract more performance from our current package.”

Bravi noted that Alfa Romeo will be bringing some updates to test out in Australia with the goal of maximising the pace and performance of their car. 

“On top of that, we will also have some new parts on the car, which we are eager to evaluate, as the team back home keeps pushing to bring more performance to the C43.”

Being a beloved venue by teams and fans alike, Bravi said that the team is eager to return to Albert Park Circuit this year and put on an exciting show for the passionate fans that flock to Melbourne. 

“All things considered, we are looking forward to Australia: it’s a modern classic of Formula One and it’s always a special feeling to be there. The fans on the Melbourne Walk are a great sight and everyone makes us feel at home – even on the other side of the world.”

