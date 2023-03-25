Aston Martin Delighted that Saudi Arabia Proved AMR23’s Strong Pace – Mike Krack

Mike Krack believes the performance of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend confirmed that the team have the potential to be competitive on any kind of track during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Fernando Alonso secured his second consecutive top three finish at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to add to his third place from the Bahrain Grand Prix, whilst Lance Stroll was on course for another strong result before a mechanical problem ended his day.

Krack says the performance shown by Aston Martin at the Bahrain International Circuit and at Jeddah proves the AMR23 is a strong car, and although not underestimating the competitors, he believes the team could be able to challenge for more podiums this season.

“I think this weekend confirmed,” Krack is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I think we need to be careful with such conclusions.

“We have two data samples, from two completely different tracks. And in these two tracks, we were competitive, but there are some others. And we must also not underestimate it, because it’s a relative game, it could also be that one of the competitors has had issues that we are not aware of, and that could remix the order.

“So, I think we need to wait and see. Ask me again at the end of the season!”

Krack says Aston Martin remained cautious about their potential after Bahrain due to the Saudi Arabian track being a lot higher speed, and it was important not to get carried away despite the team taking only their second podium finish in Formula 1.

“We were cautious in expectation, let’s put it like that,” Krack added. “Because you look what is different here [in Jeddah], what is different to Bahrain.

“And we felt that we were maybe a bit less competitive in the high-speed sections in Bahrain than in the other sections.

“But obviously, there was a lot of saving also going on in Bahrain. So you don’t really know. And it was this not knowing that made us cautious in what we are going to say and see.

“And the second thing was the straightline performance. So basically the two things where we thought we were not the greatest in Bahrain were the ones that are dominant here. That made us be cautious.”