Formula 1

Aston Martin Delighted that Saudi Arabia Proved AMR23’s Strong Pace – Mike Krack

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team

Mike Krack believes the performance of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend confirmed that the team have the potential to be competitive on any kind of track during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Fernando Alonso secured his second consecutive top three finish at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to add to his third place from the Bahrain Grand Prix, whilst Lance Stroll was on course for another strong result before a mechanical problem ended his day.

Krack says the performance shown by Aston Martin at the Bahrain International Circuit and at Jeddah proves the AMR23 is a strong car, and although not underestimating the competitors, he believes the team could be able to challenge for more podiums this season.

“I think this weekend confirmed,” Krack is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I think we need to be careful with such conclusions.

“We have two data samples, from two completely different tracks. And in these two tracks, we were competitive, but there are some others. And we must also not underestimate it, because it’s a relative game, it could also be that one of the competitors has had issues that we are not aware of, and that could remix the order.

“So, I think we need to wait and see. Ask me again at the end of the season!”

Krack says Aston Martin remained cautious about their potential after Bahrain due to the Saudi Arabian track being a lot higher speed, and it was important not to get carried away despite the team taking only their second podium finish in Formula 1.

“We were cautious in expectation, let’s put it like that,” Krack added. “Because you look what is different here [in Jeddah], what is different to Bahrain.

“And we felt that we were maybe a bit less competitive in the high-speed sections in Bahrain than in the other sections.

“But obviously, there was a lot of saving also going on in Bahrain. So you don’t really know. And it was this not knowing that made us cautious in what we are going to say and see.

“And the second thing was the straightline performance. So basically the two things where we thought we were not the greatest in Bahrain were the ones that are dominant here. That made us be cautious.”

Share
13441 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Alpine’s Otmar Szafnauer: “We’re making steps in the right direction towards our targets”

By
1 Mins read
Whilst a double points finish was good in Saudi Arabia, Otmar Szafnauer says there is still more to come from Alpine in the upcoming races as they bring updates to their A523.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon: “We must not be completely satisfied with where we are at the moment”

By
2 Mins read
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both brought home points for Alpine in last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but both feel more is to come from the car this year.
Formula 1

Ferrari’s Frédéric Vasseur: “Overall, we can’t be satisfied” with Jeddah result

By
1 Mins read
Ferrari Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur debriefs an underwhelming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the Scuderia.