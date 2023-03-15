Austrian Grand Prix Awarded New Four-Year Deal Until 2027

Ten years’ on since it returned to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 1 have today announced that the Austrian Grand Prix has been granted a four-year contract extension, meaning the Red Bull Ring will remain on the calendar until at least 2027.

The Austrian GP returned to the calendar in 2014 after being removed from the calendar in 2004, with the event having been dominated by Max Verstappen in recent years. Verstappen has claimed three victories at Oracle Red Bull Racing‘s home race in the last five seasons, whilst it was Charles Leclerc who claimed the honours in 2022.

303,000 people were in attendance at last year’s sold-out Grand Prix, with the exact same expected later in the year when Formula 1 goes to Spielberg. This weekend’s Austrian GP will also host a Sprint Race for the second consecutive season, with it adding an extra exciting element to the weekend at the historic venue.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explained why the Austrian GP as awarded a new deal, whilst the Italian also paid tribute to Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who sadly died last year.

“The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027 under this new agreement.

“As we celebrate the 10th year since our return to Spielberg, I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull and I want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion, and vision he brought to Formula 1 that has ensured the continued success of the event and the huge enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world.”

Erich Wolf, General Manager of Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG added how “proud” the circuit is to have been awarded a new contract, with the fans set to thanked “for their loyalty” at the Austrian GP later in the year.

“We are proud of the special partnership we have with Formula 1, and we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the top class of motorsport to the Red Bull Ring for a further four years. In signing this contract extension, Formula 1 has made a strong commitment to Austria, Styria and the Murtal region.

“As we enter the tenth year of our partnership with Formula 1, we want to celebrate this milestone with all the great fans of the sport and to thank them for their loyalty and the tremendous atmosphere they help to generate. Everyone is invited to experience another great race weekend at Spielberg in 2023.”