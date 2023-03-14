NASCAR Truck Series

Bayley Currey rejoins Niece for Atlanta Trucks

Credit: Niece Motorsports

Bayley Currey is back with Niece Motorsports, marking his fifth year of part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition with the outfit. He will drive the #41 Chevrolet Silverado RST at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday with sponsorship from Worldwide Express and Unishippers.

Currey first raced for Niece in 2019, scoring a top ten at Michigan in just his second start. He remained involved over the next three years, running twelve races for the team with a best finish of twelfth at Darlington in 2020 and Kansas the following year. He made his series début in 2017 and has two top tens in thirty-three career starts.

Most of Currey’s racing comes in the Xfinity Series, where he ran the full 2022 calendar for JD Motorsports with a twentieth-place points finish and a best run of tenth at Loudon. He returned to JDM for the 2023 season but was replaced by Garrett Smithley after just four races; Currey was thirty-second in points with his highest placement being just twenty-eighth at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The Niece #41 is the team’s multi-driver truck; Travis Pastrana drove it at Daytona while Ross Chastain did so at Las Vegas. Others scheduled to race the #41 in 2023 include Tyler Carpenter and Chad Chastain.

Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
