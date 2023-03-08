Chip Ganassi Racing XE reveals 2023 car

Chip Ganassi Racing‘s Extreme E challenger will have a facelift for the third straight year. On Wednesday, days before the start of the 2023 season in Saudi Arabia, the team revealed a new livery with a predominantly grey and red base.

In 2022, the team’s first season with increased backing from General Motors’ Hummer line, CGR’s #99 was white with turquoise running around the lower edge. This was also a dramatic change from the previous year’s livery, which was blue, red, and white to reflect their title sponsor Segi TV.

Their 2023 Spark ODYSSEY 21 is mainly grey with red along the roof and white and black trim at the back. The Hummer EV logo is once again displayed along the doors as well as the brand along the grille. On the other hand, the large American flag decal on the hood, to reflect CGR’s roots as well as the nationalities of both of their drivers, is no longer present.

Although Extreme E is a spec series in which every team uses the ODYSSEY 21, CGR and ABT CUPRA XE have slightly different bodywork as their partners are automotive brands. In Ganassi’s case, their car’s nose is modelled after the Hummer EV developed by GM for the GMC marque since 2021.

The #99 will be piloted by RJ Anderson and Amanda Sorensen in 2023 after two years with Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price. The latter duo scored the team’s maiden victory at the 2022 Island X Prix 1 en route to a fourth-place points finish.