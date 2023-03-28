Chris Hacker making Xfinity debut at Richmond for RSS

Chris Hacker will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time on Saturday when he enters the Richmond Raceway event in the #38 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing. Injury law firm Morgan & Morgan will sponsor the car.

Hacker posted on social media Monday, “Proud to announce that I’m making my Xfinity debut this weekend at Richmond with RSS Racing in the 38 Ford Mustang! This is an incredible opportunity and a dream come true. Huge thanks to the Sieg family, Graf family, @forthepeople and everyone else that made this happen!”

He has made eleven Craftsman Truck Series starts since 2021, with a best finish of sixteenth at Martinsville later that year. He joined On Point Motorsports for a five-race schedule in 2023 beginning with the opener at Daytona, where he placed twenty-fifth. Although his next start was scheduled for Atlanta in mid-March, he backed out shortly before the race after having “the biggest opportunity yet put in front of me,” which was revealed to be the Xfinity entry two weeks later.

The 23-year-old has never raced at Richmond in NASCAR’s national tiers.

Prior to entering the Trucks, he finished fifteenth in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series West finale at Phoenix followed by a tenth in the ARCA Menards national event at Charlotte a year later.

RSS Racing’s #38 is being piloted by multiple drivers in 2023, with Joe Graf Jr. comprising the majority of the schedule while team owners Ryan and Kyle Sieg have also made starts. Ryan Sieg holds the #38’s best run of the year of eighth at Daytona, and the car is currently twenty-second in owner points after six races.