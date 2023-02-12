Chris Hacker returns to On Point on multi-race calendar

Chris Hacker is back at On Point Motorsports for five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races starting at Daytona International Speedway on 17 February, where he will pilot the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Injury law firm Morgan & Morgan will sponsor his truck.

Hacker will also race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (18 March), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (3 June), Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (11 August), and Bristol Motor Speedway (14 September).

He made his Truck Series début in 2021 and ran nine races since. Much of his starts came for Niece Motorsports, with whom he enjoyed his first two top-twenty finishes (sixteenth at Martinsville in 2021 and seventeenth at Atlanta in 2022) but also did a one-off for On Point at IRP last year and placed twenty-fourth.

“Climbing in the car before the race is the coolest part of the day. You just got done during driver intros, you see the fly-by go over you, you get to listen to the national anthem while everybody’s lined up, it’s really surreal,” began Hacker in a promotional video for Morgan & Morgan. “But things don’t start like kicking in until you like see the pace car start to pull down.

“You feel the do behind you bumping on you, you’re bumping on the dude in front of you, and all you know is that everybody’s going to be hitting the gas pedal at the same time here in about five seconds, and you never know what’s going to happen. You always got to be on your toes.

“But this is what you worked for. This is, you know, twelve, fifteen years in the making and this is what the long nights are for. The sore muscles, the hours in the heat room, like all the the sucky parts to it. It’s all for this.

“Hi, I’m Chris Hacker and we’re racing in 2023 for the people.”

The On Point #30 finished twenty-fourth in the 2022 owner points with Hacker, Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase, Kaden Honeycutt, and Camden Murphy. Ryan Vargas will also pilot the truck in at least seven races in 2023.