Eric Hardin survives for 2023 Mint 400 triumph

Last year, The Checkered Flag called the 2022 Mint 400 a “test of reliability” as every leader was knocked out by mechanical trouble until Kyle Jergensen held on for the win. Fast forward to 2023, and the carnage continued with Jergensen as one of the victims.

Saturday’s Mint 400 Unlimited race saw multiple frontrunners eliminated by mechanical trouble, which Rob MacCachren suggested was a byproduct of pushing the vehicle too hard in the first two laps. MacCachren was among those knocked out during said stretch with a transmission failure.

Every driver in the top five overall in qualifying—Justin Lofton, Jergensen, Dale Dondel, Ryan Arciero, and Tim Herbst—failed to finish, with Dondel being taken out almost immediately due to a hard landing off the very first jump. Said jump had also presented problems during the Limited race on Friday that resulted in officials urging competitors to bypass it when they start the next lap. Arciero, who was leading the 2022 Mint when truck problems struck, exited with a broken U-joint in his transmission.

Amid the chaos, Eric Hardin inherited the lead after Kevin Thompson‘s truck broke down on lap three and, despite fears of his transmission coming apart in the last twenty miles, held on to beat Christian Sourapas with a time of 6:46:37, over twelve minutes and forty-two seconds ahead. Sourapas was filling in for his father Steve, who had a medical situation prior to the weekend, and walked away with a runner-up despite having last raced a fully-fledged Trophy Truck in 2020 (he mainly competed in Spec truck models)

“I couldn’t be more humbled to able to honour my dad yesterday with a podium finish,” said Sourapas on Sunday. “I know he wanted to race so bad, so doing well for him meant the world to me.

“I couldn’t have done it without the amazing people who’ve supported me even during the hard, no fun times. It’s truly those individuals who give me the confidence and belief that I can still run with the best of the best and belong up front. I’m forever greatful.”

Adam Householder finished behind the two to win Class 1 after leading the overall on lap one. Dustin Grabowski was the highest finisher in the Unlimited Truck SPEC class.

Long after the leaders had departed the area, the Class 10 of Josh Burns stole the show as the last car on track once the start line closed in the evening. He was marred by multiple flat tyres throughout the fourth and final lap before a constant-velocity joint in his car broke with just five miles remaining, prompting a lengthy repair process until the death blow was dealt via a damaged transmission. While Burns would have been classified as a retirement regardless of whether he finished as it was well after the finish was closed, his Herculean effort drew praise from fans and those who stayed behind in the late hours, including a motivated PCI Race Radios communications team and workers who kept the Gonzo Pit (located fifty-seven miles into the ninety-four-mile course) open beyond its closing time for him.

While Burns came up short, YouTube personality and former NASCAR driver CJ Faison overcame a third-lap flip and broken belt to be the last competitor to reach the finish. Roy Tomkins, the final truck classified in the order, ran in the top three until a rear main seal leak struck.

“So much for my début in a spec TT, finished dead last,” Tomkins quipped.

Akira Miura, three-time winner of the Dakar Rally’s T2 category and class runner-up in the 2023 race, retired after three laps when mechanical failure struck his Trophy Truck Spec.

Earlier in the day, Dalton Shirey won the Motorcycle race for the third time in four years with Dave Kamo as team-mate. The two also claimed the 2022 edition.

“The course was super fun, and that made it easy on the body, so I’m feeling great and not too tired,” commented Shirey. “The bike is in one piece, nothing too crazy. I had one little mistake in the infield, but other than that, it was a good day.”

Unlimited class winners

Class Overall Finish Number Driver Time Class 1 32 172 Cole Barbieri 9:45:55.845 Class 10 20 1003 Nick May 8:21:33.073 Class 6800 46 6817 Troy Stone 8:19:03.192* Class 7 22 709 Ethan Ebert 8:24:32.208 Class 8 68 800 Wyatt Wyllie 1:58:16.673* Ultra4 4400 Unlimited 60 4482 Cole Johnson 5:11:32.616* Unlimited Truck 1 79 Eric Hardin 6:46:37.651 Unlimited Truck Legends 15 L65 Thomas Fichter 7:55:33.844 Unlimited Truck SPEC 5 272 Dustin Grabowski 7:13:43.395 * – Did not complete every lap or full distance not required for class

Moto class winners

Class Overall Finish Number Rider Time 0–200cc Pro 79 P383 Piper Wells DNF* 0–200cc Sportsman 72 S360 Nicholas Krizman 7:24:15.068* 201–300cc Pro 4 P227 Tate Dyer 8:39:40.862 201–300cc Sportsman 9 S267 Jordan Sobey 7:35:31.718* 1975–1982 Sportsman 60 V110 Taylor Baker 3:42:03.480* 1983–1995 Sportsman 58 V269 Victor Borg 2:35:10.097 Adventure Bike Sportsman 54 A112 Jordan Huibregtse 3:17:23.623* Hooligan Sportsman 56 H22 Mark Atkins 3:25:26.413* Ladies Pro 36 W1 Krista Conway 7:40:598.184* Open Iron Sportsman 6 I1 Reed Christensen 7:28:11.605* Open Pro 1 P1 Dalton Shirey 7:34:04.346 Open Sportsman 5 S16 Coleman Westbay 9:06:43.206 Over 30 Sportsman 7 300 James Justin Shultz 7:29:56.395* Over 40 Sportsman 8 401 Stephen Berger 7:34:08.711* Over 50 Sportsman 12 525 Marcus McManus 7:56:00.980* Over 60 Sportsman 30 656 Cortney Whipple 9:07:20.633* Scrambler Sportsman 55 SC001 Mikey Hill 23:20:51.482*

Short course/Junior class winners

Class Number Driver Class 11 Short Course 1157 Blake Wilkey Youth 170 O158 Declan Shields Youth 250 Y237 Jacob Williamson Youth 570 Y531 Evan Atkins Youth 1000 Y1088 George Llamosas