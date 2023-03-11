Justin Lofton tops Mint 400 qualifying again, Joe Terrana takes Limited race

Justin Lofton‘s quest to become the winningest Mint 400 victor continues into its fourth year, but his 2023 attempt is off to a good start as he beat defending winner Kyle Jergensen by nearly six seconds in qualifying on Friday.

Lofton, the 2015, 2016, and 2019 winner, set a time of 3:41.420 that was 5.8 seconds ahead of Jergensen. Although Lofton was the fastest in qualifying for the 2022 race as well, he was knocked out of contention almost immediately with a tyre puncture, foreshadowing a race that eliminated other leaders upon which Jergensen capitalised.

While Lofton was ahead of Jergensen by six seconds and the latter led Dale Dondel by nearly four, the margins from third onwards was much closer as Dondel held off Ryan Arciero for third by just .017 of a second. Arciero is looking to rebound after leading much of 2022 before his truck lost power.

The Class 1 of James Dean was the highest qualifying non-Unlimited Truck in fifth overall. Christian Sourapas, filling in for his father Steve Sourapas due to a late medical development, qualified fourteenth in his first time racing a traditional Trophy Truck since 2020. Multiple drivers rolled on their qualifying laps, especially due to a jump at the start that prompted others to be urged to avoid it; Kevin Adler‘s flip in front oh him forced Lofton to redo a lap.

In the Limited race that began four hours prior to Unlimited qualifying and subsequently ran concurrently, 22-year-old Joe Terrana won over Bruce Binnquist by just a minute and twelve seconds. Last year’s winner Dustin Jones was twenty-ninth.

The Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, a week removed from racing and winning the T3 category at the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, contested the Mint with mixed results. Mitch Guthrie contended with Terrana early on and finished sixth overall, while Dakar Rally winner Austin Jones and Abu Dhabi victor Seth Quintero struggled with mechanical problems

Robby Gordon and his son Max Gordon brought their nascent SPEED UTV brand to the Mint, with the younger scoring a top ten in UTV Pro Unlimited in eighth. Classified three spots behind the elder Gordon, Robert Campbell retired after a bizarre crash in which he landed on his rear bumper, with his UTV facing upwards.

The Limited classes, due to their diversity in vehicles, draws a much bigger crowd than the premier trucks and buggies of the Unlimited event; as such, there were multiple drivers in the field with backgrounds outside racing. For example, Doug Lawler, former CEO of the Chesapeake Energy oil company who currently serves the role at Continental Resources, competed in the Open Sportsman class alongside his brother David Lawler and was fifth in class.

MMA fighter and occasional off-roader Donald Cerrone was twenty-ninth, a day before his five-year-old son Danger Cerrone, the youngest competitor in the field, enters the youth race. Colleagues Chuck Liddell and Cain Velasquez, the former having helped popularise the Ultimate Fighting Championship while latter was a two-time Ultimate Fighting Champion and WWE wrestler, teamed up with John Lynch in Class 5500; Lynch’s team struggled with mechanical issues throughout the day.

For 2023, the Mint introduced Gambler classes for unusual modified vehicles that would ordinarily never see off-road competition. Emme Hall won her Gambler class in a 2001 Mazda Miata nicknamed “Buddy”, while Jim York‘s fan favourite 1999 Lincoln Town Car limousine retired. Gambler entries were only required to complete one lap versus the four for the main categories. Giovanni Niccoli also had a souped-up sports vehicle with a 2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo nicknamed the “Minted Cayenne” that competed in Open Sportsman but retired after the upright broke and damaged the passenger coil-over and bypass shock.

Unlimited qualifying results (top 5 per class)

Unlimited Truck

Position Number Driver Time Margin 1 41 Justin Lofton 3:41.420 Leader 2 127 Kyle Jergensen 3:47.237 + 5.817 3 100 Dale Dondel 3:50.646 + 9.227 4 32 Ryan Arciero 3:50.664 + 9.244 5 19 Tim Herbst 3:51.195 + 9.775

Unlimited Truck Legends

Position Number Driver Time Margin 1 L65 Thomas Fichter 4:03.933 Leader 2 L65 David Payne 4:26.020 + 22.087 3 L22 Robert Malone DNS N/A

Class 1

Position Number Driver Time Margin 1 175 James Dean 3:50.733 Leader 2 172 Cole Barbieri 3:52.720 + 1.987 3 174 Brian Barackman 4:26.264 + 35.531 4 113 Michael Frye 4:32.622 + 41.889

Unlimited Truck SPEC

Position Number Driver Time Margin 1 282 Brent Fox 4:09.342 Leader 2 205 Nick Isenhouer 4:10.598 + 1.256 3 223 RJ Merritt 4:11.880 + 2.537 4 272 Dustin Grabowski 4:12.011 + 2.669 5 6173 Conner McMullen 4:14.295 + 4.953

Class 7

Position Number Driver Time Margin 1 708 Ethan Ebert 4:14.046 Leader

Class 10

Position Number Driver Time Margin 1 1012 Abraham Gutierrez 4:20.746 Leader 2 1003 Nick May 4:30.177 + 9.431 3 1082 Eric Everly 4:32.561 + 11.815 4 1097 Hank Winter 4:33.499 + 12.753 5 1035 Mike Coulter 4:33.969 + 13.223

Limited class winners

Class Overall Finish Number Driver Time Class 1/2 1600 11 1627 Fernie Padilla 8:31:56.609 Class 11 107 1108 Rodriquez Tsosie 10:35:57.222* Class 12 9 1238 Bradley Wilson 8:27:22.295 Class 1450 7 1494 Vincent Muñoz 8:19:00.075 Class 2000 90 2055 Kyle Thomas 7:35:38.896* Class 3000 60 3013 Bailey Cole 11:03:32.824 Class 5 Unlimited 25 501 Trey Hernquist 9:00:19.491 Class 5-1600 44 550 Daniel Ledezma 9:54:10.379 Class 5500 99 5510 Tim Montana 8:50:38.510* Class 7S 201 7189 Kendall Glines 11:13:19.653* Class 9 Challenger 163 924 Karissa Veenstra 8:01:15.266* Gambler 500/Hooptie X Modified 219 G069 Jim York DNF Gambler 500/Hooptie X Modified 197 G140 Emme Hall 4:19:52.900* Jeepspeed Cup 181 2723 John Williams 11:12:39.016* Jeepspeed Trophy 106 4742 Savanah Parker 10:23:29.388* Modern Military 152 M501 Michael McCloskey 6:29:47.983* Modern Vintage 173 V344 Jose Pereyra 13:01:04.027* Open Sportsman 84 8168 Colin Guinn 6:56:49.421* Stock Production Truck Full-Size 161 851 Austin Hall 7:31:41.611* Stock Production Truck Mini/Mid-Size 154 7330 Chad Hall 6:39:19.509* TrophyLite 39 6005 Scott Whipple 9:33:08.347 UTV PR-100 3 PR915 Ryan Piplic 7:50:30.371 UTV PR-100 Production 14 PRP1 Wes Miller 8:38:38.266 UTV Pro Big Engine DNF BE920 Travis Zollinger 6:48:51.440* UTV Pro NA 17 1925 Zach Sizelove 8:39:22.304 UTV Pro Open 6 PR951 Mitch Guthrie 8:16:16.858 UTV Pro Super Stock NA 166 K46 Charles Cromwell 8:54:41.879* UTV Pro Super Stock Turbo 13 KT78 Sara Price 8:34:15.869 UTV Pro Turbo 1 T898 Joe Terrana 7:47:09.673 UTV Pro Unlimited 4 2924 Garrick Lastra 8:00:03.562 UTV Rally Modified 85 UM974 Justin Von Metal 7:22:55.279* UTV Sportsman 96 S968 Dean Okonsky 8:23:17.441* UTV Stock 87 U946 Landon Phillips 7:323:55.678* Vintage 150 V128 Jon Schweers 5:50:56.090* Vintage Military 170 M22 Danny Novoa 10:14:21.871* Vintage Open 148 V201 Rick Freschet 4:57:41.541* * – Did not complete all four laps or full distance not required for class