Fernando Alonso: “To keep scoring strong results we need to deliver in all areas”

Fernando Alonso is eyeing up a third consecutive top three finish this weekend at Albert Park, with the Spaniard eager to build on the third place finishes he achieved in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team has started the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season strongly and have proven themselves to be best of the rest behind the dominant Oracle Red Bull Racing team, particularly in the hands of two-time World Champion Alonso.

However, Alonso insists the team are keeping their feet firmly on the ground as they remain realistic about their chances, particularly with how close the battle is behind them between Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Scuderia Ferrari, and how far back from Red Bull they are.

“We head to Australia feeling good having scored back-to-back podiums and we hope to build on these results this weekend,” said Alonso. “The car has performed quite well on two different circuits so far.

“However, our feet remain on the ground and we are realistic that in order to keep scoring strong results we need to deliver in all areas of the team.”

The Albert Park track has been made quicker in recent years thanks to layout changes, and Alonso believes there should be more overtaking this year. However, he knows track position is also important, so a good Qualifying session is key.

“Australia is always a fun race to go to and I am curious to see how the track differs to previous years,” said the Spaniard. “It is going to be even faster than last year and hopefully we will see more overtaking.

“But as ever Qualifying will likely be pivotal at Albert Park, so we need to make sure we have a strong Saturday to put us in the best possible position to score as many points as possible.”

“I am looking forward to getting back out on track in Australia” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll will be looking to get back into the points after being forced to retire in Saudi Arabia, but the Canadian still has confidence that he has a competitive car in 2023.

Stroll was on course for a top eight finish at worst at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit before what appeared to be an engine related issue forced him to stop on track.

He is eager to get back behind the wheel of the AMR23 this weekend, although his expectations are low, with the Albert Park track completely different compared to either of the two tracks they’ve raced on so far this season.

“It was disappointing to end the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a retirement, so I am looking forward to getting back out on track in Australia,” said Stroll. “It is another very different circuit to the two we have experienced so far this season which means no expectations; we will take it day by day.

“Albert Park is a cool track which evolves throughout the weekend as we lay down rubber. I especially like the very fast Turn Nine-10 chicane; it is always good fun to drive.

“Melbourne itself is a great city which I enjoy getting to visit. The fans are awesome too, so I hope we can put on a good show for them.”