Formula 1

Franz Tost Downplays Rumours of Scuderia AlphaTauri Sale or Relocation

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Recent rumours around the FIA Formula 1 World Championship paddock were hinting that Red Bull’s new owners were looking at making a change to its portfolio, with Scuderia AlphaTauri either being sold or relocated to the United Kingdom.

Since the death of Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz last season, the initial belief was that the new owners would continue to honour the late Austrian’s wishes and retaining its two Formula 1 teams, but recent rumours have indicated this may not be the case.

Those rumours have included the possibility that AlphaTauri, who will race with Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries during the 2023 season, could be sold, while another option would for it to leave its Italian base and relocate to the United Kingdom, closer to its sister Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

However, current AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost has poured cold water onto this rumours, and after talks with Oliver Mintzlaff, the CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments of Red Bull GmbH, the future remains bright for the team in their current status.

And Tost insists the rumours surrounding the future of AlphaTauri are without foundation, and the team are focused on the 2023 season and improving on their ninth-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship from last year.

I had some very good meetings with Oliver Mintzlaff, who confirmed that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri, and that Red Bull will continue supporting the team in the future,” said Tost ahead of this weekend’s season opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“All these rumours have no foundation, and the team has to remain focused for the start of the season to perform better than last year.” 

Share
13425 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “We are confident we have got a car we can work with”

By
2 Mins read
Mercedes go into the 2023 Formula 1 season with more confidence than they did in 2022, according to Team Principal Toto Wolff.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen: “We are heading into the weekend in a good position”

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen begins the defence of his World Drivers’ Championship this weekend in Bahrain believing Red Bull have developed another good car in 2023.
Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola discusses new six-compound tyre range, redesigned C1 tyre

By
1 Mins read
Pirelli is set to bring the C1, C2 and C3 compounds to the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix.