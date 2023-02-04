G2G Racing returning for 2023 with multiple drivers

G2G Racing will return for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with the #46 and #47 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros, once again piloted by multiple drivers. In an exclusive with Toby Christie, team owner Tim Viens outlined his plans for the upcoming season which is expected to begin with him and Johnny Sauter in the opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The #47 will serve as the full-time truck while the #46 will run the first four races (Daytona, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and COTA) before making a decision on whether to continue running. Sauter will be in the #47 for Daytona while Viens plans to drive the #46.

Sauter, the 2016 champion, first worked with G2G at the 2022 Daytona opener where he finished thirty-fourth after retiring for an electrical issue. He ran five races with ThorSport Racing and Young’s Motorsports later in the year, recording a pair of top fives for the former.

After Daytona, Viens hopes to have Brennan Poole and B.J. McLeod for Las Vegas and Atlanta. Poole, who is set to run the full Xfinity schedule for JD Motorsports, ran five Truck races in 2022 for G2G with a best finish of twenty-third at Texas. McLeod’s last Truck race came in 2021.

The team will also help two drivers make their series débuts at Circuit of the Americas in Memphis Villarreal and Dale Quarterley. Villarreal is a dirt track racer from Texas while Quarterley competes in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East with six career wins during the prime of his career from 1998 to 2004. Quarterley also has experience in the Cup and Xfinity Series, the Whelen Euro Series, and motorcycle racing.

2022 was a messy maiden campaign for G2G as their original plans of two full-time trucks was dropped following a slate of drama. The #46 finished thirty-ninth in owner points with a best run of nineteenth by Matt Jaskol at Atlanta.