Kevin Magnussen feels Haas is “in a decent spot” after Friday running in Bahrain

Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen is encouraged by the result of the team’s practice sessions ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Having gained significant knowledge on VF-23.

Magnussen completed thirty-eight laps across Free Practice One and Free Practice Two, and landed in seventh place and sixteenth place on the timing sheets, respectively.

The Danish driver said that he felt confident in the outcome of his morning session, and that the team has been able to make progress on certain elements since testing.

“FP1 was looking pretty good for us, we’ve been testing quite a bit today and we’ll put it together tomorrow. Some of the things the team have been working on between the test and now, we’ve tried them out and got a few answers.”

Overall, Magnussen feels good about Haas’ position after Friday running and expects a tight, competitive field when it comes time to race.

“There’s a lot more to try – it was only two practice sessions – but I think we’re in a decent spot. I don’t want to jinx anything, but as usual, it will be very close, and it could be anything.”

“Overall, it’s been a good Friday” – Nico Hülkenberg

Team-mate Nico Hülkenberg emphasized the importance of developing the team’s race pace and limiting degradation on the tyre after completing forty-seven laps for Haas during Friday practice.

The German driver, returning after three years on the sideline, finished fourteenth in Free Practice One and a strong fifth place in Free Practice Two.

“One lap pace is fun but if this is where we are come Sunday, that’s where the gold is, that’s where it matters. That’s where we still have a lot of work to do and some homework – to find pace and work on degradation.”

Hülkenberg feels that finding the perfect “compromise” between Saturday and Sunday performance will be a tall order in the opening races, but said that their running on Bahrain International Circuit has put them on the right track.

“It’s going to be difficult but it’s the same for everyone, we need to come up with the best compromise set-up for one lap and for the race. Overall, it’s been a good Friday with things to take away to build on and progress.”