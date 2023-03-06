Krack Says Aston Martin “We will keep our feet on the ground” after Dream Bahrain Result

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship returned for 2023 this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team, it was a perfect return to racing.

Fernando Alonso started his first race for Aston Martin after replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel and it couldn’t have gone much better for the two time world champion. After showing good pace on Friday, topping free practice two and qualifying well in fifth on Saturday, the Spaniard raced exceptionally well and managed to secure just a second ever podium for Aston Martin.

While Alonso got all the plaudits, Lance Stroll also raced really well, especially considering he was involved in a major cycling accident just over two weeks ago injuring his wrists and breaking his toe. The Canadian driver climbed up to sixth from his starting position of eighth, managing to overtake George Russell and take advantage of the retirement of Charles Leclerc.

Team Principal Mike Krack couldn’t have been happier after the opening day of the season and credited the effort of everyone including Alonso and Stroll on track but ensured that everyone will remain grounded and not get carried away with the result.

“Today’s fantastic result is the culmination of the hard work over many months from the team. To bring home a podium and sixth place in the first race of the season is a wonderful achievement and the team should be extremely proud. Both Fernando and Lance raced well, showing the race pace we knew was possible and making well-judged overtaking moves when it mattered.

“Fernando has been buzzing all weekend and that energy has transferred throughout the team. As for Lance, just to be competing has been a heroic effort, and to see him finish sixth, after a great pass on George [Russell], is a superb effort. It is a massively impressive performance having missed all of winter testing.

“This is a great way to start the season and I want to say a big thank you to everyone in the team, to our partners, and fantastic fans. But this is only race one and there is a long season ahead of us. We will keep our feet on the ground, keep working hard, and look to build on this strong performance next time out in Saudi Arabia.”